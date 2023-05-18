Cricket

Dhoni, Kohli among top five celebrities guilty of violating advertising rules: ASCI

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 18 May, 2023 12:05 IST
FILE PHOTO: MS Dhoni during a promotional event in 2018.

FILE PHOTO: MS Dhoni during a promotional event in 2018. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Former India captains MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli have been found guilty of violating the advertising rules set by the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI).

According to the official report, Dhoni tops the list of non-compliant celebrities for the advertiser, Tictok Skill Games Private Limited, in the gaming category. He has violated the rule 10 times, while Kohli has violated the rule, working under the advertiser, Galactus Funware Technology Private Limited, five times.

Despite the Consumer Protection Act now requiring celebrities to do their due diligence when appearing in advertisements, 97 per cent of cases processed by ASCI involving celebrities failed to provide any evidence of due diligence.

The regulatory body also reported a significant increase in the number of complaints involving celebrities in 2022–23, with 503 ads involving celebrities processed compared to 55 ads the previous year.

