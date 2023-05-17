Chennai-based advocate files case against CSK following ticket sale irregularities

A Chennai-based advocate has filed a case against Indian Premier League side Chennai Super Kings, the BCCI and Tamil Nadu Cricket Association over irregularities in ticket sales on Wednesday.

The case has been put before the Chennai city civil court, following controversies surrounding black market sales for CSK’s home matches.

“Today I have filed a case on The Chennai Super Kings, The BCCI and The TNCA over Irregularities in Ticket sale leading to Black ticket market and Suspicious Online Ticket Sale in the Current ongoing IPL tournament being Held in MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai (sic),” read the advocate, Ashok Chakravarthy’s Facebook post.

CSK and its management have come under scrutiny by fans from within the city and various other parts of the nation due to the unavailability of tickets, following both online and counter sales. Lower-stand tickets, which usually cost around Rs. 1,500 to Rs. 2,000, were reportedly sold for as high as Rs. 8,000. The ticket prices soared to astronomical sums as there are rumours circulating that this will be CSK skipper M.S. Dhoni’s farewell season.

A temporary stoppage of ticket sales for the playoffs at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium will also be discussed during the case. “Also Prayed before the Court for Interim Stay on Ticket sales of Playoffs and Qualifier to be held in Chennai next week. And To Provide the online ticket booking log of the previous matches held in Chennai,” the post further read.

Chepauk will host the first qualifier and eliminator matches of the Playoffs stage. The tickets for those games will be available exclusively on the official IPL website starting Thursday.

Earlier, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan had revealed that the franchise is entitled to provide 20% of the tickets to the Board of Control for Cricket in India and TNCA, besides giving 13,000 tickets to the TNCA division clubs, out of the available 36,000 tickets.