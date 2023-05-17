Mohsin Khan: “Had given up hope of playing cricket, was not able even to lift my hand”

Lucknow Super Giants bowler Mohsin Khan, who delivered a superb final over to defend 11 runs for his side against Mumbai Indians in Lucknow on Tuesday, revealed that he was not even sure if he would get to play again after suffering a health scare that kept him out of the game for nearly a year.

The left-arm pacer, who bowled only for the second time this year, said, “It was a very tough time, and I had given up hope of playing cricket at one point because I was not able even to lift my hand.”

The 24-year-old underwent surgery after a shoulder injury to remove blood clots and missed the previous domestic season and the first half of this year’s IPL.

“My artery was blocked, and my nerve was blocked. It was quite scary, as the doctor had said if I were late by another month, they would have had to amputate my hand,” he added.

When asked about his thoughts while bowling the last over, Mohsin said, “There is pressure on you when bowling the last over, but I was not looking at the scoreboard and how much they needed. I just wanted to bowl six good balls and back my strengths.”

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians bowling coach Shane Bond was critical of his pacers’ efforts in the death overs, where they conceded 69 runs in the last five.

“With the ball, in particular, the last four overs were poor. And a little period in the middle of our batting where I think two of our most important batters fell in succession. Those two short periods combined to lose us the game by a handful of runs,” said Bond.

“For me, the most frustrating thing is not sticking to the plans that we talked about. Today, Stoinis was looking to hit the ball straight down the ground, and we knew that’s what he was trying to do. We just dished up balls for him to do it, and in the end, his innings was the difference between the two teams,” he added.