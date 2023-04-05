Former India players Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami have been announced among the 17 new Honorary Life Members of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) on Wednesday.

“M.S. Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh were both integral parts of the India side which won the 2007 ICC Men’s World T20 and the 2011 ICC Men’s World Cup, and Suresh Raina scored over 5,500 ODI runs across a 13-year career,” said MCC in its statement.

MCC also applauded the achievements by the Indian women’s team duo Jhulan and Mithali and said, “Jhulan, who bowed out from internationals in the England v India Women’s One-Day International at Lord’s last year, is the leading wicket-taker in Women’s ODIs whilst Mithali heads the run-scoring list with 7,805 in 211 innings.”

Guy Lavender, Chief Executive & Secretary of MCC, said: “We are thrilled to be able to announce our newest cohort of Honorary Life Members of MCC, as we prepare for the new international summer.

“The names that have been announced today are some of the greatest international players of modern times, and we are privileged to now count them as valued Members of our Club.

“We are also pleased to be able to announce two individuals who have been awarded this honour for their monumental contributions off the pitch.”

Apart from the five Indians, MCC also awarded England’s Jenny Gunn, Laura Marsh, Eoin Morgan, Kevin Pietersen, Anya Shrubsole. Merissa Aguilleira from West Indies along with Amy Satterthwaite and Ross Taylor from New Zealand were also recognised.

Completing the list were Pakistan’s Muhammad Hafeez, Rachael Haynes from Australia, Mashrafe Mortaza from Bangladesh and South Africa’s bowling great Dale Steyn.