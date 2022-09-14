B. Aparajith will lead Tamil Nadu’s quest for a hat-trick of Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 titles this year with M.S. Washington Sundar as his deputy.

The TNCA’s senior selection committee on Wednesday announced a 16-member squad.

Some of the new additions to the squad include J. Suresh Kumar and G. Ajithesh, both of whom impressed in the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Premier League.

The pace attack will be led by Sandeep Warrier, T. Natarajan and R. Silambarasan while the spin attack includes C.V. Varun, M. Ashwin and the three left-arm spinners in R. Sai Kishore, M. Siddharth and R. Sanjay Yadav, who had a brilliant season with the bat in the TNPL this year.

Vijay Shankar, who led the side to the title last year is not part of the squad as he is recovering after undergoing shoulder surgery.