B. Aparajith to lead Tamil Nadu in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy; Sundar to be vice-captain

B. Aparajith will lead Tamil Nadu’s quest for a hat-trick of Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 titles this year with M.S. Washington Sundar as his deputy.

S. Dipak Ragav
14 September, 2022 21:45 IST
File Photo of B. Aparajith.

File Photo of B. Aparajith. | Photo Credit:  Akhilesh Kumar/The Hindu

The TNCA’s senior selection committee on Wednesday announced a 16-member squad.

Some of the new additions to the squad include J. Suresh Kumar and G. Ajithesh, both of whom impressed in the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Premier League.

The pace attack will be led by Sandeep Warrier, T. Natarajan and R. Silambarasan while the spin attack includes C.V. Varun, M. Ashwin and the three left-arm spinners in R. Sai Kishore, M. Siddharth and R. Sanjay Yadav, who had a brilliant season with the bat in the TNPL this year.

Vijay Shankar, who led the side to the title last year is not part of the squad as he is recovering after undergoing shoulder surgery.

Tamil Nadu Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Squad and fixtures
Squad: B. Aparajith (Captain), M.S. Washington Sundar (vice-captain), B. Sai Sudharsan, T. Natarajan, M. Shahrukh Khan, R. Sai Kishore, R. Sanjay Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, M. Siddharth, C.V. Varun, J. Suresh Kumar, C. Hari Nishaanth, N. Jagadeesan, R. Silambarasan, M. Ashwin, G. Ajitesh.
Fixtures: Oct 11: vs Chhattisgarh; Oct 12: vs Odisha; Oct 14: vs Sikkim; Oct 16: vs Bengal; Oct 18: vs Jharkhand; Oct 20: vs Chandigarh.

