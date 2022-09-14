Robin Uthappa, the flamboyant stroke-maker announces retirement

World Cup winner Robin Uthappa announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket on Wednesday.

Uthappa is fondly remembered for his exploits in India’s title-winning run at the 2007 T20 World Cup. The batter scored 39-ball 50 against Pakistan in a tied group stage match. Uthappa - not a regular bowler - was famously called to action in the ‘Bowl Out’, where he was on target. He scored 34 against Australia in the semifinal.

Uthappa, 36, earned 46 ODI and T20I caps. A flamboyant stroke-maker, Uthappa last played for India in the 2015 tour to Zimbabwe.

It has been my greatest honour to represent my country and my state, Karnataka. However, all good things must come to an end, and with a grateful heart, I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket.



Thank you all ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GvWrIx2NRs — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) September 14, 2022

“It’s been 20 years since I started playing professional cricket, and it has been the greatest honour to represent my country and my state, Karnataka - a wonderful journey full of ups and downs; one that has been fulfilling, rewarding, enjoyable and has allowed me to grow as a human being. However, all good things must come to an end, and with a grateful heart I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket,” Uthappa stated on Twitter.

He was highly valued in the Indian Premier League as a match-winner. Uthappa has featured in all 15 seasons of the IPL, scoring 4952 runs in 205 appearances, at an average and strike rate of 27.51 and 130.35 respectively.

Uthappa won the IPL twice - in 2014 (with Kolkata Knight Riders) and 2021 (with Chennai Super Kings). In 2014, Uthappa became only the second Indian to win the Orange Cap for tournament highest run-scorer, after Sachin Tendulkar (2010). He competed for Chennai Super Kings in the 2022 IPL.

Uthappa made his First-Class debut for Karnataka as a teenager in the 2002-03 season. In 2006, Uthappa made his India debut in an ODI against England at Indore. Uthappa, who opened the batting in this match with then India captain and Karnataka teammate Rahul Dravid, was on course to register a century before a run-out ended his stay on 86.

On the domestic front, Uthappa was a key part of a dominant Karnataka team, which won the Ranji Trophy, the Irani Cup and the Vijay Hazare Trophy in the 2013-14 season. Uthappa was also instrumental in Karnataka’s second successive treble-winning season in 2014-15. Later in his career, he represented Saurashtra and Kerala. He played his last List A game for Kerala, against Karnataka, in March last year.