MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Baroda adds to Delhi’s woes, Jyotsnil hits career-high unbeaten 215

On Saturday, when 74 overs were possible, Baroda added 198 runs and lost four wickets. Though Delhi did well to restrict the flow of runs, Baroda stayed in control.

Published : Feb 03, 2024 21:23 IST , NEW DELHI - 1 MIN READ

Rakesh Rao
Baroda’s batter Jyotsnil Singh celebrates after reaching his double century against Delhi during the 2nd day of Ranji Trophy match at Air Force Sports Complex, Palam in New Delhi on Saturday.
Baroda’s batter Jyotsnil Singh celebrates after reaching his double century against Delhi during the 2nd day of Ranji Trophy match at Air Force Sports Complex, Palam in New Delhi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/THE HINDU
infoIcon

Baroda’s batter Jyotsnil Singh celebrates after reaching his double century against Delhi during the 2nd day of Ranji Trophy match at Air Force Sports Complex, Palam in New Delhi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/THE HINDU

Baroda exposed Delhi’s limited bowling resources to the hilt as it piled up 400 for five before bad light stopped play on the second day of their Ranji Trophy league match here.

Resuming the day at 202 for one, Baroda rode on overnight not-out Jyotsnil Singh’s career-best unbeaten 215 to reach a dominant position. During the course of the innings, Jyotsnil got past his previous high of 195 scored against Haryana at Vadodara in December 2022.

On Saturday, when 74 overs were possible, Baroda added 198 runs and lost four wickets. Though Delhi did well to restrict the flow of runs, Baroda stayed in control.

At the halfway stage of this match, the visiting team appeared keen to put on enough on the board to try and skittle out Delhi’s brittle batting twice to gain maximum points.

READ | The secret behind Mohit Redkar’s accuracy - a Nathan Lyon clip

Jyotsnil resumed the day at 124 and batted through the day to add 91 runs. He did lose the company of Shashwat Singh (72) to Ishant Sharma in the first over the day after the duo had raised 201 for the second wicket, but focused on raising two half-century stands.

With Shivalik Sharma (45), Jyotsnil was associated for an 81-run stand for the fourth wicket and added another 51 with Mitesh Patel (22) for the fifth wicket. The ongoing sixth-wicket stand with Atit Sheth is worth 41 runs off 114 deliveries but Baroda would have loved to score at a faster pace.

SCORES
Baroda-1st innings: Jyotsnil Singh (batting) 215, Kinit Patel b Ishant 2, Shashwat Rawat lbw Ishant 72, Vishnu Solanki c Lakshay b Vijayaran 12, Shivalik Sharma c Himmat b Vijaran 45, Mitesh Patel c Dhull b Himmat 22, Atit Sheth (batting) 22  
Extras (b-4, lb-4, nb-1, w-1) 10
Total (for five wickets in 138 overs) 400
Fall of wicket: 1-3, 2-204, 3-219, 4-300, 5-359.
Delhi bowling: Ishant Sharma 19-6-43-2, Himanshu Chauhan 21-6-47-0, Pranshu Vijayran 23-3-91-2, Hrithik Shokeen 43-5-123-0, Shivank Vashisht 24-3-67-0, Ayush Badoni 3-0-9-0, Himmat Singh 4-0-10-1, Arpit Rana 1-0-2-0.

Related stories

Related Topics

Ranji Trophy /

Delhi /

Baroda /

Ishant Sharma

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL Season 10 LIVE score: Telugu Titans 7-7 Dabang Delhi, Yoddhas win comfortably against U Mumba
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal LIVE SCORE, ISL: MBSG 1-2 EBFC, Cleiton puts East Bengal ahead, Kolkata derby updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Baroda adds to Delhi’s woes, Jyotsnil hits career-high unbeaten 215
    Rakesh Rao
  4. World Aquatics Championships 2024: Dutch star Sharon van Rouwendaal reclaims open water gold
    AP
  5. FIH Pro League 2023-24: Indian women’s team loses 2-1 to China in campaign opener
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Baroda adds to Delhi’s woes, Jyotsnil hits career-high unbeaten 215
    Rakesh Rao
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Opening was challenging at first but have adapted to it now, says Goa’s Prabhudessai
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Azharuddeen knock puts Kerala on top against Chattisgarh on Day 2
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: The secret behind Mohit Redkar’s accuracy - a Nathan Lyon clip
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Railways takes back control against Karnataka on second day
    Anish Pathiyil
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL Season 10 LIVE score: Telugu Titans 7-7 Dabang Delhi, Yoddhas win comfortably against U Mumba
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal LIVE SCORE, ISL: MBSG 1-2 EBFC, Cleiton puts East Bengal ahead, Kolkata derby updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Baroda adds to Delhi’s woes, Jyotsnil hits career-high unbeaten 215
    Rakesh Rao
  4. World Aquatics Championships 2024: Dutch star Sharon van Rouwendaal reclaims open water gold
    AP
  5. FIH Pro League 2023-24: Indian women’s team loses 2-1 to China in campaign opener
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment