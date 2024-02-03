Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Baroda adds to Delhi’s woes, Jyotsnil hits career-high unbeaten 215

Baroda exposed Delhi’s limited bowling resources to the hilt as it piled up 400 for five before bad light stopped play on the second day of their Ranji Trophy league match here.

Resuming the day at 202 for one, Baroda rode on overnight not-out Jyotsnil Singh’s career-best unbeaten 215 to reach a dominant position. During the course of the innings, Jyotsnil got past his previous high of 195 scored against Haryana at Vadodara in December 2022.

On Saturday, when 74 overs were possible, Baroda added 198 runs and lost four wickets. Though Delhi did well to restrict the flow of runs, Baroda stayed in control.

At the halfway stage of this match, the visiting team appeared keen to put on enough on the board to try and skittle out Delhi’s brittle batting twice to gain maximum points.

Jyotsnil resumed the day at 124 and batted through the day to add 91 runs. He did lose the company of Shashwat Singh (72) to Ishant Sharma in the first over the day after the duo had raised 201 for the second wicket, but focused on raising two half-century stands.

With Shivalik Sharma (45), Jyotsnil was associated for an 81-run stand for the fourth wicket and added another 51 with Mitesh Patel (22) for the fifth wicket. The ongoing sixth-wicket stand with Atit Sheth is worth 41 runs off 114 deliveries but Baroda would have loved to score at a faster pace.