Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Jagadeesan, Pradosh put Tamil Nadu in command against Goa on Day 2

Opener N. Jagadeesan, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, and Vijay Shankar struck half-centuries to help Tamil Nadu get to 273 versus Goa on day two of the elite Group-C match in the fifth round of the Ranji Trophy at the Goa Cricket Association (GCA) Academy ground here on Saturday.

Off-spinner Mohit Redkar starred with five for 70 for Goa. Left-arm spinner Darshan Misal claimed four for 77.

The first session was dry - largely uneventful. It was marked by the 98-run second-wicket partnership between Jagadeesan and Pradosh.

Jagadeesan’s innings wasn’t as flamboyant as his last two innings, and briefly, he seemed uncomfortable facing medium-pacer Deepraj Gaonkar. It seemed the batters didn’t take an easy single off Gaonkar once, for Pradosh to remain on strike.

Pradosh remarkably slapped a four to the deep midwicket boundary off medium-pacer Lakshay Garg.

Just like Arjun Tendulkar on Friday, Garg too, picked up a wicket off a no-ball. That too, the in-form Jagadeesan, who had just brought up his half-century. He was caught behind down the leg side off the no-ball just before lunch.

READ | Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Rahul, Nitesh tons put Hyderabad in cruise control against Mizoram on Day 2

Lokeshwar was the only wicket to fall in the first session, caught by Manthan Khutkar at silly point off Misal.

After lunch, the ball seemed to keep low for spinners at times. Jagadeesan missed one such to be bowled off Misal.

Pradosh played an adorable cover drive for four off Gaonkar and finely swept Misal for four to the fine leg boundary.

There was a mix-up in running between Pradosh and Baba Indrajith, but the opposition couldn’t take advantage of it.

Indrajith, then, played a touch cover drive for four off Garg.

The 58th over, by Misal, was quite spectacular. The first ball bounced to take Pradosh by surprise, and the keeper had to juggle and collect it. The second ball sharply turned that Pradosh stepped out and missed - the keeper too missed it down the leg side for four byes. The batter stepped out for the third ball too, this time hitting a four to the deep midwicket boundary. The fourth ball kept low, wide of off-stump. Pradosh reached out and cover-drove the fifth ball for four.

Pradosh, who seemed to be in the mood for strokeplay then, also swept Redkar for four to the square leg boundary. Later, Redkar had him bowled through the gate.

Indrajith was dropped on 10, off Misal by Manthan Khutkar at silly mid-off.

After tea, Indrajith was the first wicket to fall, leg before.

Tamil Nadu then lost four wickets for a mere five runs. Left-hander Boopathi Vaishna Kumar was caught by Gaonkar at gully off Redkar, who returned to strike twice in his next over. He had M. Mohammed, going for a cut, bowled with a sharp turner, and Ajith Ram caught by Gaonkar at gully a ball later.

In between, Sai Kishore was run out. He played the ball to short fine leg and started for a single, but Vijay Shankar hesitated for Sai Kishore to be run out at the striker’s end.

Sandeep Warrier edged to be caught by Gaonkar at the gully off Misal.

Vijay Shankar raised his fifty with a straight six off Redkar. He was the last wicket to fall, getting his slog sweep off Redkar caught by Siddharth at the deep square leg boundary.

The scores (elite, fifth round): Group-C (day two):

Goa - 1st innings: 241.

Tamil Nadu - 1st innings: Suresh Lokeshwar c Khutkar b Misal 25, Narayan Jagadeesan b Misal 75, Pradosh Ranjan Paul b Redkar 71, Baba Indrajith lbw b Misal 24, Vijay Shankar c Siddharth b Redkar 54, M. Boopathi Vaishna Kumar c Gaonkar b Redkar 0, R. Sai Kishore run out Siddharth 1, M. Mohammed b Redkar 0, S. Ajith Ram c Gaonkar b Redkar 0, Sandeep Warrier c Gaonkar b Misal 5, Kuldeep Sen (not out) 1; Extras (b-4, lb-6, nb-7): 17; Total (in 90.2 overs): 273.

Fall of wickets: 1-57, 2-155, 3-195, 4-235, 5-236, 6-239, 7-240, 8-240, 9-257, 10-273.

Goa bowling: Arjun 10-0-52-0, Heramb 8-4-12-0, Garg 8-1-30-0, Misal 31-5-77-4, Gaonkar 11-1-22-0, Redkar 22.2-3-70-5.

Goa - 2nd innings: Suyash Prabhudessai (not out) 3, Ishaan Gadekar (not out) 7; Extras: 0; Total (in 4 overs): 10 for no loss.

Tamil Nadu bowling: Sai Kishore 2-0-9-0, Warrier 1-1-0-0, Pradosh 1-0-1-0.