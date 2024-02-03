MagazineBuy Print

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Rahul, Nitesh tons put Hyderabad in cruise control against Mizoram on Day 2

Resuming at the overnight score of 120 for one in reply to Mizoram’s 199 in the first innings, Hyderabad scored 458 for eight at the close of play to take a lead of 259 runs.

Published : Feb 03, 2024 18:43 IST , HYDERABAD - 2 MINS READ

V. V. Subrahmanyam
Hyderabad’s K. Nitesh Reddy celebrating his maiden century in Ranji Trophy against Mizoram in the Ranji Trophy Plate Group league match at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday.
Hyderabad’s K. Nitesh Reddy celebrating his maiden century in Ranji Trophy against Mizoram in the Ranji Trophy Plate Group league match at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: V V SUBRAHMANYAM
infoIcon

Hyderabad’s K. Nitesh Reddy celebrating his maiden century in Ranji Trophy against Mizoram in the Ranji Trophy Plate Group league match at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: V V SUBRAHMANYAM

Captain G. Rahul Singh’s third century of the season (108, 108b, 14x4, 2x6) and a maiden Ranji ton by K. Nitesh Reddy (115, 213b, 11x4, 1x6) in his fourth match helped Hyderabad take massive first innings lead against Mizoram on the second day of the four-day Ranji Trophy Plate Group league match at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here on Saturday.

Resuming at the overnight score of 120 for one in reply to Mizoram’s 199 in the first innings, Hyderabad scored 458 for eight at the close of play to take a lead of 259 runs.

Rahul Singh reached his ton in style with a lofted stroke for a six off Bobby over covers but soon perished. Off-spinner Cariappa slipped one past the defensive push by Rahul to dislodge the bails.

The other southpaw K. Rohit Rayudu also continued to bat well (60, 149b, 3x4, 1x6) before he was surprised by the left-arm spin of Mohit Jangra, who yorked the batter as he stepped out to play a stroke on the off-side.

Jangra also bowled with the same ease and was easily the pick of the bowlers.

Then, it was the turn of Nitesh Reddy to repose the faith of the selectors, overcoming a sluggish start before showing remarkable temperament and stroke selection.

In the company of wicketkeeper-batter Pragnay Reddy (91, 107b, 10x4, 1x6), they put on a 142-run stand for the fifth wicket, which pushed Mizoram totally on the defensive.

Pragnay, who was the more aggressive and fluent of the two, played some impressive strokes, especially through the covers. But close to the century mark, he was unlucky to be declared lbw off Cariappa, taking a while to leave the crease.

But, Nitesh was undeterred at the other end as he changed gears and showed that he too, can play big strokes like cover-driving and pulling Mizoram captain H.M. Ralte for a four and a six to move to 99.

And, when he reached the magical figure, Nitesh’s joy was understandable.

Related Topics

Hyderabad /

Mizoram /

Ranji Trophy

