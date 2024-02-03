Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Mumbai takes big first-innings lead against Bengal despite Majumdar’s unbeaten ton

Suraj Jaiswal added three scalps to finish with a deserving six-wicket haul. Abishek Porel completed a rare five-catch haul for a wicketkeeper. And Anustup Majumdar, three months shy of turning 40, notched up his 16th First Class hundred.

Despite all these individual accolades, the rest of the Bengal outfit staged a meek surrender as an all-round team effort by Mumbai at the Eden Gardens meant Shivam Dube’s side was in firm control of the Group B game at the halfway stage.

Thanks to a last-wicket partnership of 65 runs between Dhawal Kulkarni and Royston Dias, Mumbai finished its first essay at 412 in the morning session. And the extended day’s play to make up for the lost time on the opening day saw Bengal’s first innings folding up off the last ball of the day for a paltry 199.

With a sizeable lead of 213 runs and having made earning bonus points a habit in the first half of the Ranji Trophy group stage phase, it will not be a surprise if Mumbai imposes follow-on on Sunday morning in a bid to seal its place in the quarterfinals.

Bengal had an ideal start to the day, picking three for 17 in the first half hour, with Jaiswal completing a fifer after forcing Tanush Kotian and Mohit Avasthi to play the ball on to their stump. In came last man Dias and the bespectacled left-hander played a fearless knock to shatter Bengal’s hopes.

With veteran Dhawal Kulkarni holding on to an end, Dias was helped by edges that raced to the fence on either side of Porel. In between, he timed a few so sweetly that it astonished even the top-order Mumbai batters who cheered him from the dressing room. He was helped by butter fingers of the Bengal fielders who dropped two regulation catches at long-off.

The morning that had turned bad from good finished off on a worse note for Bengal as Mumbai picked three quick wickets before lunch. At 11 for three, veterans Majumdar and captain Manoj Tiwary had too much on their platter to claw their side into the game. The duo was in control for well over an hour. Soon after Tiwary stretched his hamstring while attempting a quick single, he was drawn forward by Dube into an erroneous drive to Prithvi Shaw in the slip cordon.

Then on, Majumdar had to wage a lone battle as Mumbai kept on striking at regular intervals.