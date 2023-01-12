Ranji Trophy: Bowlers give Bengal scope for outright win

Bengal conceded a first-innings deficit of 78 runs before turning around spectacularly to skittle Baroda for 98 runs in the second innings, keeping itself in the hunt for an outright win in a Ranji Trophy Elite Group A clash at Kalyani on Thursday. Bengal, which lost three wickets to score 53 runs in its second innings, is 124 runs away from achieving its target.

An impressive third-day action saw the completion of two innings as bowlers of both camps held sway collecting 14 wickets. Bengal concluded its first innings on 191 adding just two runs to its overnight score (189 for nine). Bengal pacers - Mukesh Kumar (four for 43), Ishan Porel (three for 22) and Akash Deep (one for 19) – bowled with fire to see the famed Baroda batting crumble in just 44 overs.

Given a target of 177 runs, Bengal suffered early blows in the second innings and its top order - Abishek Das, Abhimanyu Easwaran and Anustup Majumdar – were back in the pavilion with just 53 on board.

Sudip Kumar Gharami (28 not out) remains Bengal’s best hope as the side tries to overhaul the target on the final day.