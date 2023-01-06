Indian Test No. 3 Cheteshwar Pujara will be available for Saurashtra’s Ranji Trophy Round 5 elite Group B game against Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium from January 10.

Pujara missed Saurashtra’s 48-run win over Mumbai and the innings victory against Delhi as he was part of the Indian squad for the two-Test series against Bangladesh. India won the series 2-0.

Saurashtra currently has 19 points from four matches with two wins and as many draws. The 2019-20 Ranji Trophy champion has strengthened its quarterfinal hopes with two wins on the trot.

Saurashtra skipper Jaydev Unadkat had lauded his team’s efforts against Mumbai in his and Pujara’s absence. “Saurashtra is a powerhouse now. There are players who can win us games in any situation. Mental belief in this unit is so strong that the boys never let their shoulders down in any circumstances,” he said.