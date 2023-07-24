Deodhar Trophy LIVE Score, Round 1: Central 105/3 (29 overs) v East; Dube strikes for West vs North East; streaming updates

Key Updates
- July 24, 2023 11:12100Central 105/3 in 29 overs
Rinku Singh launches a six off Avinav Choudhary as Central trudges past the 100-run mark.
- July 24, 2023 10:58WNorth East 104/5 in 28 overs
First List A wicket in over two years for Shivam Dube as he dismisses North East captain Langlonyamba for 30. North East has lost half its men now as West tightens the grip on the contest.
Langlonyamba M 30(47) ct R A Tripathi b Shivam Dube
- July 24, 2023 10:49North East 101/4 in 26 overs
Shivam Dube returns to bowling after a long hiatus as North East is led past the 100-run mark by Langlonyamba and Rex Singh.
- July 24, 2023 10:43WCentral 68/3 in 22 overs
Second wicket for Shahbaz as Dubey is caught-behind after a positive start. Central in trouble and in walks crisis man, Rinku Singh.
Yash Dubey 17(26) ct Kumar Kushagra b Akash Deep
- July 24, 2023 10:36WCentral 66/2 in 20 overs
Big wicket for East as Central captain Venkatesh Iyer is trapped on 8 by Shahbaz Ahmed. Shivam Chaudhary walks in to join Yash Dubey who has moved to 17.
Venkatesh Iyer 8(14) lbw b Shahbaz
- July 24, 2023 10:35WNorth East 81/4 in 22 overs
Mulani picks up his second wicket as Kamsha Yanfo falls on 1. A probing six-over spell so far from the left-armer with two wickets and as many maidens.
Kamsha Yangfo 1(14) ct R A Tripathi b Shams Mulani
- July 24, 2023 10:21North East 69/3 in 18 overs
Jehu Anderson falls after building a lively start. Shams Mulani picks up the third wicket for West Zone. Priyank Panchal also employs left-arm spinner Parth Bhut from the other end.
- July 24, 2023 10:20WCentral 47/1 in 16.4 overs
Madhav Kaushik’s woes end as he is dismissed by Shahbaz Ahmed on 13 off 47 deliveries. Skipper Venkatesh Iyer steps out for Central Zone at no. 4.
Madhav Kaushik 13(47) ct Kumar Kushagra b Shahbaz
- July 24, 2023 10:01Central Zone: Aryan Juyal retires hurt
- July 24, 2023 09:55WNorth East 46/2 in 12 overs
Atit Sheth strikes in his second over for West Zone. Lamichaney departs after a promising start, caught-behind on 22. North East captain Langlonyamba walks in at no. 4.
Nilesh Lamichaney 22(33) ct H Desai b A Sheth
- July 24, 2023 09:47North East 42/1 in 10 overs
Lamichaney builds on with a few boundaries along with Anderson as North East pushes towards fifty after the early wicket.
- July 24, 2023 09:46Central 26/0 in 10 overs
A sedate start for Central as Kaushik and Juyal fend off the East batters cautiously. Murasingh has already completed five overs up front, conceding just 10 runs with a maiden while Akash Deep and Mukhtar Hussain split up from the other end.
- July 24, 2023 09:34North East 20/1 in 7 overs
Wicketkeeper Jehu Anderson and Lamichaney rebuild for North East after the early dismissal of Ahlawat. Nagwaswall and Gaja continue to build a sharp attack for the West,
- July 24, 2023 09:27Central 14/0 in 6 overs
Akash Deep and Murasingh are forming a tight opening attack against the Central openers, Kaushik and Juyal, who have opted for a watchful start.
- July 24, 2023 09:17Central 9/0 in 4 overs
Madhav Kaushik is yet to get off the mark after eight deliveries. Meanwhile, Aryan Juyal builds a watchful start with a boundary against Murasingh.
- July 24, 2023 09:14WNorth East 6/1 in 3 overs
First wicket for West Zone. Arzan Nagwaswalla dismisses North East opener Anup Ahlawat caught behind for 6. Jehu Anderson is the new batter in.
Anup Ahlawat 6(11) ct H Desai b A Nagwaswalla
- July 24, 2023 09:04North East Zone 2/0 in 1 over
Anup Ahlawat and Nilesh Lamichaney walk out for the North East. Left-armer Arzan Nagwaswalla will operate first-up for West Zone. Ahlawat finds two runs from the over. Chintan Gaja will run in from the opposite end.
- July 24, 2023 09:03Central Zone 0/0 in 1 over
Madhav Kaushik and Aryan Juyal open the batting for Central. Manisankar Murasingh takes the new ball for East Zone. Murasingh starts with a maiden.
- July 24, 2023 08:54Overcast morning in Puducherry
- July 24, 2023 08:40Toss and Playing XIs
West Zone vs North East Zone: West won the toss and opted to field
West Playing XI: Priyank Panchal (c), Harvik Desai (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Ankeet Bawane, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Atit Sheth, Chintan Gaja, Parth Bhut, Shams Mulani, Arzan Nagwaswalla.
North East Playing XI: Anup Ahlawat, Imliwati, Jehu Anderson (wk), Kamsha Yangfo, Khrievitso, Langlonyamba M (C), Lee Yong Lepcha, Lerry, Nilesh Lamichaney, Palzor, Rex Rajkumar.
East Zone vs Central Zone: East Zone won the toss and opted to field.
East Playing XI: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Virat Singh, Avinav Choudhury, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Saurabh Tiwary (c), Mukhtar Hussain, Subhranshu Senapati, Shahbaz Ahmed, Utkarsh Singh, Manisankar Murasingh, Akash Deep.
Central Playing XI: Aryan Juyal (wk), Madhav Kaushik, Venkatesh Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Shivam Chaudhary, Yash Dubey, Shivam Mavi, Aditya Sarvate, Aniket Choudhary, Karn Sharma, Yash Thakur.
- July 24, 2023 08:28Match being streamed today
The North Zone vs South Zone Deodhar Trophy match which starts at 1:30 PM IST will be streamed on the BCCI app and website today.
- July 24, 2023 08:20Squads
East Zone v Central Zone
East Zone squad: Saurabh Tiwary (c), Abhimanyu Easwaran (vc), Sudip Gharami, Subhranshu Senapati, Reshab Das, Utkarsh Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Abishek Porel, Virat Singh, Riyan Parag, Shahbaz Ahmed, Avinav Chowdhury, Mura Singh, Muktar Hussain, Akash Deep.
Central Zone squad: Venkatesh Iyer (c), Madhav Kaushik, Shivam Chaudhary, Yash Dubey, Yash Kothai, Rinku Singh, Aryan Juyal, Upendra Yadav, Karan Sharma, Aditya Sarvatey, Yash Thakur, Shivam Mavi, Aniket Chaudhary (vc), Mohsin Khan, Akash Madhwal.
West Zone v North East Zone
West Zone squad: Priyank Panchal (c), Rahul Tripathi, Harvik Desai, Het Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Ankeet Bawane, Samarth Vyas, Shivam Dube, Atit Sheth, Parth Bhut, Shams Mulani, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Chintan Gaja, Rajvardhan Hangargekar.
North East Zone squad: Jehu Anderson (wk), Ashish Thapa, Lee Yong Lepcha, Khrievitso, Abhishek, Imliwati, Lerry, Langlonyamba M, Anup Ahlawat, Jotin Pheiroijam, Palzor, Rex Rajkumar, Nabam Abo, Kamsha Yangfo (wk), Nilesh Lamichaney
- July 24, 2023 08:10Central Zone vs East Zone preview
A host of old plotlines, accentuated by the passage of time, will come together when East Zone takes on Central Zone in a Deodhar Trophy fixture at the Cricket Association Puducherry (CAP) Ground 3 on Monday.
As the contrived identities of three randomly selected teams by the BCCI make way for the return of the more relevant inter-zonal format for the 50-over tournament, East Zone will take little inspiration from the technicality of being defending champion, having won the title in 2014-15, the last time the Deodhar Trophy was contested between zonal teams.
Captain Saurabh Tiwary and Virat Singh are the only players in the East Zone team from that title-winning squad and will be the guiding lights of an inexperienced batting line-up comprising promising talent such as Sudip Kumar Gharami, Abishek Porel and Subhranshu Senapati.
Abhimanyu Easwaran, who has only peeped through the national selection door, without being allowed a significant leeway over its threshold, will have a point to prove, especially after scores of 0 and 11 in the recently concluded Duleep Trophy.
All-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed, under-utilised by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL (Indian Premier League) 2023, will be a vital cog in balancing a team which is light on bowling resources and will hope to make a case for himself and add to his international experience of three ODIs.
His RCB teammate Akash Deep will spearhead the pace department, which will include Tripura’s Manishankar Murasingh, who picked a fifer against Central Zone in the Duleep Trophy.
Time heals but often also embarks on a cycle of bitter irony, making the regret of not progressing more pronounced. It has been four years since the 2019 ODI World Cup and the last edition of the Deodhar Trophy but Indian cricket is grappling with a similar question – what about the middle-order – especially in the wake of injuries to KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant.
As the home World Cup looms and the clamour for an ICC title grows louder, the Deodhar Trophy could throw up some answers. Rinku Singh, the miracle-maker of IPL 2023 who was recently included in India’s Asian Games squad, could be a contender while his Central Zone skipper Venkatesh Iyer, a stand-by for the Asiad, will also sense an outside opportunity though his lack of bowling of late hasn’t helped his cause.
However, given the pace battery at his disposal, few could blame Venkatesh if he chooses not to take the ball. Mohsin Khan, Akash Madhwal, Shivam Mavi, Aniket Chaudhary and Yash Thakur offer a tantalising array of options and form a formidable attack that will be a force to reckon with for all teams.
Meanwhile, the batting unit, stacked with personnel who average more than 50 in List A cricket (Yash Dubey, Madhav Kaushik, Rinku) and rounded off by all-rounder Aditya Sarwate, makes Central Zone a firm favourite to lift the title.
- Dhruva Prasad
- July 24, 2023 08:04Deodhar Trophy: Tournament preview
After a four-year break, the Deodhar Trophy - last held in 2019-20- returns to the Indian cricketing calendar, with the tournament set to kick off on Monday here at the Cricket Association of Pondicherry grounds.
Like the Duleep Trophy, the one-day tournament reverts to a zonal format, with the six teams playing each other once in a round-robin format on alternate days starting Monday before the top two fight for the title on August 3.
At a time when one-day cricket is fighting for relevance, this edition of the Deodhar Trophy might have a small purpose considering it is a World Cup year.
Though it is understood that the selectors have shortlisted 20 players for the prestigious event, the tournament offers players in the fringes below to show what they can do and make a last-minute impression in case a spot is available closer to the event.
With the Vijay Hazare Trophy set to be held only after the World Cup, the next two weeks could become crucial for players and the selectors to finalise backup options.
Some of the players to watch out for include the likes of pacer Shivam Mavi, all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, and Washington Sundar, who was part of the one-day set-up as recently as the three-match series against Australia earlier this year. READ MORE
- S Dipak Ragav
- July 24, 2023 07:39Deodhar Trophy: Round 1 Matches today
- North Zone vs South Zone, Siechem Stadium, Puducherry - July 24, 1:30 PM start
- East Zone vs Central Zone, CAP Ground 3, Puducherry - July 24, 9 AM start
West Zone vs North East Zone, CAP Ground 2, Puducherry - July 24, 9 AM start
- July 24, 2023 07:35Where to Watch Deodhar Trophy matches today?
Deodhar Trophy 2023 is not being telecast in India. Select matches of the tournament will be streamed through the BCCI website and app.
