Vidarbha’s Ranji Trophy winning captain Faiz Fazal announces retirement

Faiz Fazal, who led Vidarbha to its maiden Ranji Trophy title in 2018 has announced his retirement, the player said through a statement on Sunday.

“Representing the Vidarbha cricket team has been a tremendous honour and privilege, and I am immensely grateful for the experiences and memories that I have accumulated over the years,” he said.

“However, as I reflect on my career and personal aspirations, I feel compelled to explore new opportunities and avenues beyond professional cricket. This decision has not been easy, but I am confident that it is the right step for my personal and professional growth.”

The opening batter made a mark on his First Class debut, scoring 151 runs for Vidarbha in a Ranji Trophy Plate Group match against Jammu and Kashmir, in December 2003. He has been ever-present in the domestic circuit since, amassing 9,183 runs in First Class, 3641 runs in List A and 1273 runs in T20s.

Fazal turned heads in the 2015-16 Irani Cup, scoring 127 in Rest of India’s chase of 480, helping it beat Mumbai. In the 2017-18 Ranji Trophy, the batter had his most memorable spell, leading his side to the title and finishing as the side’s highest run scorer. He has also been the captain of India Blue and India Green in the Duleep Trophy.

In the his final match, against Haryana in the Ranji Trophy, he walked out to a guard of honour from all players after his decision to hang up his boots after spending over two decades in professional cricket.