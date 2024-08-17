MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Buchi Babu Tournament: Ishan Kishan slams blistering century on return to red-ball cricket

Kishan’s knock included five fours and 10 sixes and helped his side to 277 for seven, in reply to Madhya Pradesh’s 225.

Published : Aug 17, 2024 06:04 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Kishan is playing his first red-ball cricket match since July 2023.
FILE PHOTO: Kishan is playing his first red-ball cricket match since July 2023. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Kishan is playing his first red-ball cricket match since July 2023. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Southpaw Ishan Kishan hammered a 107-ball 114 for Jharkhand Cricket Association against Madhya Pradesh on the second day of their Buchi Babu Invitation Cricket Tournament 2024 on Friday, being held in Tirunelveli.

Kishan’s knock included five fours and 10 sixes and helped his side to 277 for seven, in reply to Madhya Pradesh’s 225. The 26-year-old is donning the gloves for his State team and has also taken up the mantle of captain for the ongoing tournament.

This is Kishan’s first red-ball match since India’s tour of West Indies in July last year, where he made his Test debut. The left-handed batter has fallen out of favour since, losing his Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) central contract earlier this year for failing to appear for domestic cricket matches.

He last played for India in November last year during India’s five-match T20I series against Australia at home, that followed the 2023 ODI World Cup. He plied his trade for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year, scoring 320 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 148.84.

Kishan has also been selected for the Duleep Trophy, which begins on September 5 and kickstarts the Indian domestic red-ball cricket season. He has been named in the ‘Team D’ squad, along with Shreyas Iyer, who had also been snubbed from BCCI’s central contract list under similar circumstances.

Related Topics

Buchi Babu Tournament /

Ishan Kishan /

Jharkhand /

Madhya Pradesh /

BCCI /

Mumbai Indians

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Buchi Babu Invitation Cricket Tournament Round 1: Top 10 international, IPL players in action
    Team Sportstar
  2. Buchi Babu Tournament: Ishan Kishan slams blistering century on return to red-ball cricket
    Team Sportstar
  3. WI vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 2 Highlights: South Africa 223/5 at Stumps, leads by 239 runs against West Indies
    Team Sportstar
  4. PKL Auction 2024: Full list of sold and unsold players
    Team Sportstar
  5. Manglenthang Kipgen, the Next Gen star looking to turn more heads in Indian football at SAFF U20 Championship 2024
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Buchi Babu Tournament: Ishan Kishan slams blistering century on return to red-ball cricket
    Team Sportstar
  2. Buchi Babu Invitation Cricket Tournament Round 1: Top 10 international, IPL players in action
    Team Sportstar
  3. Yere Goud replaces Shashikanth as Karnataka head coach for upcoming domestic season
    PTI
  4. Duleep Trophy 2024 squads announced: Full list of players, teams for domestic season opener; Gill, Shreyas named captains
    Team Sportstar
  5. Duleep Trophy 2024: Schedule, dates, and venues
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Buchi Babu Invitation Cricket Tournament Round 1: Top 10 international, IPL players in action
    Team Sportstar
  2. Buchi Babu Tournament: Ishan Kishan slams blistering century on return to red-ball cricket
    Team Sportstar
  3. WI vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 2 Highlights: South Africa 223/5 at Stumps, leads by 239 runs against West Indies
    Team Sportstar
  4. PKL Auction 2024: Full list of sold and unsold players
    Team Sportstar
  5. Manglenthang Kipgen, the Next Gen star looking to turn more heads in Indian football at SAFF U20 Championship 2024
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment