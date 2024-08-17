Buchi Babu Tournament: Ishan Kishan slams blistering century on return to red-ball cricket

Southpaw Ishan Kishan hammered a 107-ball 114 for Jharkhand Cricket Association against Madhya Pradesh on the second day of their Buchi Babu Invitation Cricket Tournament 2024 on Friday, being held in Tirunelveli.

Kishan’s knock included five fours and 10 sixes and helped his side to 277 for seven, in reply to Madhya Pradesh’s 225. The 26-year-old is donning the gloves for his State team and has also taken up the mantle of captain for the ongoing tournament.

This is Kishan’s first red-ball match since India’s tour of West Indies in July last year, where he made his Test debut. The left-handed batter has fallen out of favour since, losing his Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) central contract earlier this year for failing to appear for domestic cricket matches.

He last played for India in November last year during India’s five-match T20I series against Australia at home, that followed the 2023 ODI World Cup. He plied his trade for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year, scoring 320 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 148.84.

Kishan has also been selected for the Duleep Trophy, which begins on September 5 and kickstarts the Indian domestic red-ball cricket season. He has been named in the ‘Team D’ squad, along with Shreyas Iyer, who had also been snubbed from BCCI’s central contract list under similar circumstances.