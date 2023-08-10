MagazineBuy Print

KSCA defends decision to host all Maharaja Trophy T20 matches in Bengaluru

B.K. Sampath Kumar, chairman of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, cited rain and logistic reasons behind the decision to host all matches of the tournament in Bengaluru.

Published : Aug 10, 2023 21:06 IST , Bengaluru  - 1 MIN READ

Ashwin Achal
Representative Image: The upcoming edition of the Maharaja Trophy T20 is also set to be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Representative Image: The upcoming edition of the Maharaja Trophy T20 is also set to be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: The Hindu
infoIcon

Representative Image: The upcoming edition of the Maharaja Trophy T20 is also set to be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) defended the decision to host all Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 tournament matches at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Asked why districts outside Bengaluru were denied the chance to host matches, B.K. Sampath Kumar, KSCA Vice President and Chairman, Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, said, “Rain is expected during the tournament, so the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium (equipped with the SubAir drainage system) is the best option. Even during the IPL, we were able to get full 20-over matches here despite heavy rain.”

“Apart from this, there were logistic reasons to host all matches in Bengaluru. The host broadcaster (Star Sports Network) also wanted matches to be held here,” Sampath said.

READ: World Cup wins don’t come on platter, India ‘desperate’ to win it: Rohit Sharma

Sampath spoke at the trophy unveiling ceremony of the tournament held at the KSCA in Bengaluru on Thursday. He was joined on stage by former India cricketer and KSCA President Raghuram Bhat, former India batter and chief guest Gundappa Viswanath, and KSCA Hon. Joint Secretary Shahvir Tarapore.

A few years ago, the tournament - then known as the Karnataka Premier League - was plagued by betting allegations.

Sampath stated that the BCCI’s Anti Corruption Unit (ACU) will oversee proceedings to ensure a clean tournament. “Six members of the ACU will be here during the tournament. We want to ensure that no disrepute is brought to the tournament, players or the KSCA,” Sampath said.

Viswanath also called on players to adhere to the ACU’s rules of good conduct.

