Fire breaks out in Eden Gardens dressing room ahead of ICC World Cup 2023

A fire broke out late Wednesday evening inside the dressing room of the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata during renovation work ahead of the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup 2023.

People in charge of the renovation work immediately informed the management, which led to the timely arrival of the fire brigade on the scene. Two engines were deployed to bring the fire under control.

“A fire broke out last night at 11.50 pm. People who were working here saw smoke and then the fire. Immediately, two fire tenders were pressed into action and flames were doused in no time. There was no damage to the dressing room as such. Only some cables were burnt,” Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Snehasish Ganguly told reporters on Thursday.

The cause of the fire was the heating of the sauna heater from which sparks spread to the stacks of towels kept close by, he informed.

Ganguly said the damaged cables would be changed in a couple of days and the incident would not affect the deadlines for finishing the renovation works. “Certainly, there is no sabotage angle,” he added.

Eden Gardens will host five fixtures in the upcoming ODI World Cup.

Pakistan will play two matches at the Eden Gardens. It will face Bangladesh on October 31 and England on November 11, which will be its last league match in the tournament. If Pakistan qualifies for the semifinals, it will again play in Kolkata.

Three matches of the Pakistan team were rescheduled due to different festivals in India. As per the updated schedule, Pakistan will play Sri Lanka on October 10, India on October 14, and England on November 11.

Kolkata will also host Netherlands vs Bangladesh (October 28) and India vs South Africa (November 5).