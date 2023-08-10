MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Fire breaks out in Eden Gardens dressing room ahead of ICC World Cup 2023

The cause of the fire was the heating of the sauna heater from which sparks spread to the stacks of towels kept close by, Ganguly informed.

Published : Aug 10, 2023 14:11 IST , KOLKATA - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
A general view of Eden Gardens Stadium from outside.
A general view of Eden Gardens Stadium from outside. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

A general view of Eden Gardens Stadium from outside. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

A fire broke out late Wednesday evening inside the dressing room of the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata during renovation work ahead of the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup 2023.

People in charge of the renovation work immediately informed the management, which led to the timely arrival of the fire brigade on the scene. Two engines were deployed to bring the fire under control.

“A fire broke out last night at 11.50 pm. People who were working here saw smoke and then the fire. Immediately, two fire tenders were pressed into action and flames were doused in no time. There was no damage to the dressing room as such. Only some cables were burnt,” Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Snehasish Ganguly told reporters on Thursday.

The cause of the fire was the heating of the sauna heater from which sparks spread to the stacks of towels kept close by, he informed.

Also Read: India women’s team can win gold in Asian Games, says Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Ganguly said the damaged cables would be changed in a couple of days and the incident would not affect the deadlines for finishing the renovation works. “Certainly, there is no sabotage angle,” he added.

Eden Gardens will host five fixtures in the upcoming ODI World Cup.

Pakistan will play two matches at the Eden Gardens. It will face Bangladesh on October 31 and England on November 11, which will be its last league match in the tournament. If Pakistan qualifies for the semifinals, it will again play in Kolkata.

Three matches of the Pakistan team were rescheduled due to different festivals in India. As per the updated schedule, Pakistan will play Sri Lanka on October 10, India on October 14, and England on November 11.

Kolkata will also host Netherlands vs Bangladesh (October 28) and India vs South Africa (November 5).

Related stories

Related Topics

Eden Gardens /

2023 ODI World Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WATCH: Shabnim Ismail takes hat-trick off last three balls of Birmingham’s innings to pull off thrilling win for Welsh Fire
    Team Sportstar
  2. BWF World Championships draw: Sindhu awarded bye in first round, Srikanth to start campaign by taking on Nishimoto
    Team Sportstar
  3. Fire breaks out in Eden Gardens dressing room ahead of ICC World Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIDE World Cup: Arjun, Vidit reach pre-quarters; Humpy bounces back; Carlsen survives
    Rakesh Rao
  5. Buchi Babu 2023 Invitational Tournament Schedule: List of matches, groups, teams, dates, venues
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Buchi Babu 2023 Invitational Tournament Schedule: List of matches, groups, teams, dates, venues
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pacer Akash Singh joins Baroda for upcoming domestic season
    Shayan Acharya
  3. World Cup wins don’t come on platter, India ‘desperate’ to win it: Rohit Sharma
    PTI
  4. No. 4 slot has been an issue for India for a long time: Rohit Sharma
    PTI
  5. Prithvi Shaw after double century for Northamptonshire: Not really thinking about India selection now
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WATCH: Shabnim Ismail takes hat-trick off last three balls of Birmingham’s innings to pull off thrilling win for Welsh Fire
    Team Sportstar
  2. BWF World Championships draw: Sindhu awarded bye in first round, Srikanth to start campaign by taking on Nishimoto
    Team Sportstar
  3. Fire breaks out in Eden Gardens dressing room ahead of ICC World Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIDE World Cup: Arjun, Vidit reach pre-quarters; Humpy bounces back; Carlsen survives
    Rakesh Rao
  5. Buchi Babu 2023 Invitational Tournament Schedule: List of matches, groups, teams, dates, venues
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment