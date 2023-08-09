ICC World Cup 2023 revised schedule: India vs Pakistan shifted to October 14; eight other matches rescheduled

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced a change of dates for nine ICC World Cup fixtures later this year.

The much-anticipated India versus Pakistan clash in Ahmedabad, originally scheduled for October 15, has now been moved a day prior.

Consequently, England’s match against Afghanistan in Delhi, which was originally scheduled for October 14, will now be played on October 15.

In other changes to the original schedule, Pakistan’s game against Sri Lanka in Hyderabad has moved from October 12 to October 10 while the South Africa versus Australia fixture in Lucknow has shifted from October 13 to October 12.

The New Zealand versus Bangladesh match in Chennai has been advanced from October 14 to October 13. England’s game against Bangladesh in Dharamsala will now be a day match on October 10, instead of a day-night affair.

The double-headers scheduled for November 12 - England vs Pakistan in Kolkata and Australia vs Bangladesh in Pune - will move to November 11, while India’s last league game, against Netherlands in Bengaluru, will be played on November 12 instead of November 11.