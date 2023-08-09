MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ICC World Cup 2023 revised schedule: India vs Pakistan shifted to October 14; eight other matches rescheduled

The much-anticipated India versus Pakistan clash in Ahmedabad, originally scheduled for October 15, has now been moved a day prior.

Published : Aug 09, 2023 17:11 IST , Kolkata - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
A general view of the trophy of the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup at a press conference in Mumbai.
A general view of the trophy of the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup at a press conference in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

A general view of the trophy of the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup at a press conference in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced a change of dates for nine ICC World Cup fixtures later this year.

The much-anticipated India versus Pakistan clash in Ahmedabad, originally scheduled for October 15, has now been moved a day prior.

Consequently, England’s match against Afghanistan in Delhi, which was originally scheduled for October 14, will now be played on October 15.

In other changes to the original schedule, Pakistan’s game against Sri Lanka in Hyderabad has moved from October 12 to October 10 while the South Africa versus Australia fixture in Lucknow has shifted from October 13 to October 12.

The New Zealand versus Bangladesh match in Chennai has been advanced from October 14 to October 13. England’s game against Bangladesh in Dharamsala will now be a day match on October 10, instead of a day-night affair.

The double-headers scheduled for November 12 - England vs Pakistan in Kolkata and Australia vs Bangladesh in Pune - will move to November 11, while India’s last league game, against Netherlands in Bengaluru, will be played on November 12 instead of November 11.

Related stories

Related Topics

ICC World Cup 2023 /

BCCI

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Malaysia vs Korea Asian Champions Trophy Live Score Day 5: Korea looks for semifinal spot; Japan wins 2-1; India vs Pakistan at 8:30
    Team Sportstar
  2. New boxing world body announces first six official members
    Reuters
  3. ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule: Full list of rescheduled matches, timings, fixtures, dates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Prithvi Shaw hits first hundred for Northamptonshire in England’s One-Day Cup
    Team Sportstar
  5. Jyothi Surekha eyes Asiad gold after success in World Championship
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule: Full list of rescheduled matches, timings, fixtures, dates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Prithvi Shaw hits first hundred for Northamptonshire in England’s One-Day Cup
    Team Sportstar
  3. ICC World Cup 2023 revised schedule: India vs Pakistan shifted to October 14; eight other matches rescheduled
    Team Sportstar
  4. Jadeja most tested for doping among Indian cricketers so far in 2023
    PTI
  5. ‘Tilak Varma could be the X-factor in India’s ODI World Cup squad,’ feel Ashwin, MSK Prasad
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Malaysia vs Korea Asian Champions Trophy Live Score Day 5: Korea looks for semifinal spot; Japan wins 2-1; India vs Pakistan at 8:30
    Team Sportstar
  2. New boxing world body announces first six official members
    Reuters
  3. ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule: Full list of rescheduled matches, timings, fixtures, dates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Prithvi Shaw hits first hundred for Northamptonshire in England’s One-Day Cup
    Team Sportstar
  5. Jyothi Surekha eyes Asiad gold after success in World Championship
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment