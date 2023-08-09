MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Suryakumar Yadav keen to replicate T20 form in ODIs

Suryakumar Yadav smashed a blistering 83 off 44 balls, helping India chase down a 160-run victory target with 13 balls remaining in the do-or-die third T20 match against the West Indies.

Published : Aug 09, 2023 11:01 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
India’s Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot against the West Indies during the third T20 match at Providence Stadium.
India’s Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot against the West Indies during the third T20 match at Providence Stadium. | Photo Credit: AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa
infoIcon

India’s Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot against the West Indies during the third T20 match at Providence Stadium. | Photo Credit: AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa

Superb batting from Suryakumar Yadav has kept India alive in the T20 series against the West Indies. He hopes to replicate that form in the 50-over format, where he hasn’t done that well, ahead of the World Cup later this year.

Yadav smashed a blistering 83 off 44 balls, helping India chase down a 160-run victory target with 13 balls remaining in the do-or-die third T20 match. The seven-wicket victory leaves India 2-1 behind in the five-match series.

“I didn’t do anything different. I’ve been batting the same way over the last two years,” Yadav, who was named player of the match, told reporters.

“Everything kept falling in place for me.”

The 32-year-old is currently the top-ranked T20 batter in the world, averaging 45.64 and having clocked up three hundreds in the format.

READ: If batters score runs, you don’t need anyone at number eight: Hardik Pandya

His ODI numbers are less flattering with Yadav averaging 24.33 and logging a highest score of 64 in his 26 appearances.

“To be honest, my ODI stats are pretty bad,” he said, attributing the problem to fewer ODI matches in the calendar.

“I must be honest about it, and we discuss these things openly in the dressing room.”

The message to him from coach Rahul Dravid and skipper Rohit Sharma has been to take his time before playing his natural explosive game, Yadav said.

“This is a format that I don’t play very often. They asked me to rethink my approach.

“They said, ‘You know how much damage you can inflict in the last 10-15 overs. We just want you to go and face 45-50 balls.’

“Now the ball is in my court... how to make most of that opportunity, and bat according to team requirement.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Suryakumar Yadav /

India

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Suryakumar Yadav keen to replicate T20 form in ODIs
    Reuters
  2. Much-needed payouts grow to life-altering levels for tiny teams that advance in FIFA Women‘s World Cup
    AP
  3. Paris Olympics will be last for Australian swim king Chalmers
    AFP
  4. Colombia wakes up to momentous victory at Women’s World Cup
    AP
  5. If batters score runs, you don’t need anyone at number eight: Hardik Pandya
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Suryakumar Yadav keen to replicate T20 form in ODIs
    Reuters
  2. If batters score runs, you don’t need anyone at number eight: Hardik Pandya
    PTI
  3. New Zealand’s Boult to return for England series in build-up to World Cup
    Reuters
  4. IND vs WI: Suryakumar fireworks, Tilak help India keep T20I series alive
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs WI: Suryakumar hits 100 T20I sixes, second quickest after Lewis
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Suryakumar Yadav keen to replicate T20 form in ODIs
    Reuters
  2. Much-needed payouts grow to life-altering levels for tiny teams that advance in FIFA Women‘s World Cup
    AP
  3. Paris Olympics will be last for Australian swim king Chalmers
    AFP
  4. Colombia wakes up to momentous victory at Women’s World Cup
    AP
  5. If batters score runs, you don’t need anyone at number eight: Hardik Pandya
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment