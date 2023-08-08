BCCI paid Rs 1,159 crore income tax in 2021-22, 37 percent higher than previous fiscal

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) paid Rs. 1,159 crore income tax in the 2021-22 fiscal, 37 per cent higher than the previous year.

Replying to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary gave details of the income tax paid by the Board and its income and expenditure in the last five years.

In the financial year 2020-21, BCCI paid Rs. 844.92 crore in income tax, lower than Rs. 882.29 crore paid in 2019-20. In FY2019, the board paid Rs. 815.08 crore as taxes, higher than Rs. 596.63 crore paid in 2017-18.

In the 2021-22 fiscal, BCCI had earned a revenue of Rs. 7,606 crore, while its expenditure stood at close to Rs. 3,064 crore. In 2020-21, its income stood at Rs. 4,735 crore and expenditure at Rs. 3,080 crore.