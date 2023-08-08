IND vs WI: Suryakumar hits 100 T20I sixes, second quickest after Lewis

World No. one T20I batter, Suryakumar Yadav, reached 100 sixes during the third T20I between India and West Indies at the Providence Stadium on Tuesday in Guyana.

Suryakumar reached the mark on his 49th innings, making him the second quickest after Evin Lewis (42) to the milestone.

The right-hander became only the third Indian after Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli and overall 13th to reach the feat.

Suryakumar came to bat in the first over after debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal fell after scoring one off two in the 160-run chase.

He cleared the short fine-leg fence off Romario Shepherd in the 10th over to hit his 100th six.