MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs WI: Suryakumar hits 100 T20I sixes, second quickest after Lewis

IND vs WI: World No. one T20I batter, Suryakumar Yadav, reached 100 sixes during the third T20I between India and West Indies at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Tuesday.

Published : Aug 08, 2023 22:33 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Suryakumar Yadav during the third T20 cricket match at Providence Stadium.
India’s Suryakumar Yadav during the third T20 cricket match at Providence Stadium. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India’s Suryakumar Yadav during the third T20 cricket match at Providence Stadium. | Photo Credit: AP

World No. one T20I batter, Suryakumar Yadav, reached 100 sixes during the third T20I between India and West Indies at the Providence Stadium on Tuesday in Guyana.

Suryakumar reached the mark on his 49th innings, making him the second quickest after Evin Lewis (42) to the milestone.

The right-hander became only the third Indian after Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli and overall 13th to reach the feat.

AS IT HAPPENED | INDIA VS WEST INDIES 3RD T20I

Suryakumar came to bat in the first over after debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal fell after scoring one off two in the 160-run chase.

He cleared the short fine-leg fence off Romario Shepherd in the 10th over to hit his 100th six.

MOST SIXES IN T20I CRICKET
Rohit Sharma - 182 sixes
Martin Guptill - 173 sixes
Aaron Finch - 125 sixes
Chris Gayle - 124 sixes
Paul Sterling - 123 sixes
Eoin Morgan - 120 sixes
Virat Kohli - 117 sixes
Jos Buttler - 113 sixes
Evin Lewis - 111 sixes
Glenn Maxwell - 107 sixes
David Miller - 106 sixes
David Warner - 106 sixes
Suryakumar Yadav - 100 sixes*

Related Topics

Suryakumar Yadav /

India /

West Indies

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Lanka Premier League 2023 Points Table: Kandy on top of LPL standings after thrashing Galle; Jaffna moves to third
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs WI 3rd T20I, Live Score: India 123/3; Suryakumar Yadav departs for 83
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs WI: Suryakumar hits 100 T20I sixes, second quickest after Lewis
    Team Sportstar
  4. Kerala’s limited-overs success can be translated to Ranji Trophy, says new coach Venkataramana
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  5. Durand Cup 2023: Mumbai City FC crushes Jamshedpur FC 5-0
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IND vs WI: Suryakumar hits 100 T20I sixes, second quickest after Lewis
    Team Sportstar
  2. BCCI paid Rs 1,159 crore income tax in 2021-22, 37 percent higher than previous fiscal
    Team Sportstar
  3. Kuldeep Yadav becomes fastest Indian to 50 wickets in T20Is
    Team Sportstar
  4. Uthappa says unfair to have cooling-off period for retired cricketers who want to play overseas T20 leagues
    PTI
  5. IND vs WI 3rd T20I, Live Score: India 123/3; Suryakumar Yadav departs for 83
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Lanka Premier League 2023 Points Table: Kandy on top of LPL standings after thrashing Galle; Jaffna moves to third
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs WI 3rd T20I, Live Score: India 123/3; Suryakumar Yadav departs for 83
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs WI: Suryakumar hits 100 T20I sixes, second quickest after Lewis
    Team Sportstar
  4. Kerala’s limited-overs success can be translated to Ranji Trophy, says new coach Venkataramana
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  5. Durand Cup 2023: Mumbai City FC crushes Jamshedpur FC 5-0
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment