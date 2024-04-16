Rajasthan Royals completed the joint-highest successful run chase in the history of IPL against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens stadium.
KKR set a target of 224 runs for RR which it chased down courtesy of a Jos Buttler century in 55 deliveries.
Royals equaled its own record which it set in it’s chase against Punjab Kings (then called Kings XI Punjab) in 2020.
Highest successful run chases in the IPL:
- RR chased down 223/2 vs PBKS in 2020
- RR chased down 223/6 vs KKR in 2024
- MI chased down 218/4 vs CSK in 2019
- RR chased down 214/5 vs Deccan Chargers in 2008
- MI chased down 214/3 vs PBKS in 2023
