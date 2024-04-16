Rajasthan Royals completed the joint-highest successful run chase in the history of IPL against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens stadium.

KKR set a target of 224 runs for RR which it chased down courtesy of a Jos Buttler century in 55 deliveries.

Royals equaled its own record which it set in it’s chase against Punjab Kings (then called Kings XI Punjab) in 2020.

Highest successful run chases in the IPL: