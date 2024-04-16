MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

GT vs DC, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals clash in a bid for back-to-back wins

Both sides snapped out of successive defeats with a victory in their previous encounter, but neither Gujarat Titans or Delhi Capitals has won back-to-back matches this season.

Published : Apr 16, 2024 21:11 IST , AHMEDABAD - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Delhi Capital’s Rishabh Pant ahead of the clash against Gujarat Titans in the ISL 2024.
Delhi Capital’s Rishabh Pant ahead of the clash against Gujarat Titans in the ISL 2024. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Delhi Capital’s Rishabh Pant ahead of the clash against Gujarat Titans in the ISL 2024. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/ The Hindu

Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals will look to stabilise their undulating fortunes when they meet at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Wednesday.

Both sides snapped out of successive defeats with a victory in their previous encounter, but neither outfit has won back-to-back matches this season.

GT’s three-wicket triumph over the high-flying Rajasthan Royals was made possible by a stunning assault by its lower middle-order, comprising Rahul Tewatia, M. Shahrukh Khan and Rashid Khan, that helped chase down 196.

ALSO READ | IPL 2024: ‘I’d have Pant in Indian team every day of the week,’ says Ponting on T20 World Cup selection

But it is the top- and middle-order combinations that have proved a headache. Injuries to David Miller (three games out), Wriddhiman Saha (two) and Azmatullah Omarzai (two) opened opportunities for Kane Williamson, Matthew Wade, B.R. Sharath and Abhinav Manohar. No one has so far lapped it up.

DC’s six-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants, which lifted the side out of last position, was fashioned by wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav and debutant Aussie batter Jake Fraser-McGurk. 

Kuldeep, after missing three games because of a groin injury, made a sensational return (4-0-20-3) while Fraser-McGurk, in for the injured Mitchell Marsh, smashed a 35-ball 55 in a 168-run pursuit.

Versus LSG, DC also unleashed an all-Indian bowling attack and the former’s total (167) was the lowest in the four contests DC has bowled first. Rishabh Pant’s consistent and brisk run-making, even as he juggles the twin burdens of captaincy and wicket-keeping, also augurs well.

DC will however be sweating over the fitness of David Warner. He was hit on the left hand against LSG, and though head coach Ricky Ponting said the scans were satisfactory, his availability will be known only on match-day.

Related stories

Related Topics

Gujarat Titans /

Delhi Capitals /

Kuldeep Yadav /

Rishabh Pant /

Jake Fraser-McGurk /

Rahul Tewatia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Alcaraz uncertain about Madrid title defence due to arm injury
    Reuters
  2. Candidates 2024, Round 10: Vaishali ends four-game losing streak; Humpy holds Tan
    Rakesh Rao
  3. KKR vs RR Live Score, IPL 2024: Narine smashes century, KKR posts 223/6
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bangladesh names Pakistan’s Mushtaq Ahmed as new spin coach
    AFP
  5. KKR vs RR, IPL 2024: Sunil Narine becomes third KKR batter to score Indian Premier League hundred; hits first century of career
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. GT vs DC, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals clash in a bid for back-to-back wins
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024: ‘Offensive batting rather than defensive bowling will secure title for a team,’ says DC coach Ponting
    Team Sportstar
  3. KKR vs RR, IPL 2024: Sunil Narine becomes third KKR batter to score Indian Premier League hundred; hits first century of career
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: ‘I’d have Pant in Indian team every day of the week,’ says Ponting on T20 World Cup selection
    PTI
  5. KKR vs RR Toss Update, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals wins the toss, opts to bowl first vs Kolkata Knight Riders; Buttler, Ashwin return
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Alcaraz uncertain about Madrid title defence due to arm injury
    Reuters
  2. Candidates 2024, Round 10: Vaishali ends four-game losing streak; Humpy holds Tan
    Rakesh Rao
  3. KKR vs RR Live Score, IPL 2024: Narine smashes century, KKR posts 223/6
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bangladesh names Pakistan’s Mushtaq Ahmed as new spin coach
    AFP
  5. KKR vs RR, IPL 2024: Sunil Narine becomes third KKR batter to score Indian Premier League hundred; hits first century of career
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment