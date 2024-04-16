MagazineBuy Print

KKR vs RR, IPL 2024: Sunil Narine becomes third KKR batter to score Indian Premier League hundred; hits first century of career

Opening the innings for KKR, Narine smashed a 49-ball century laced with eleven fours and six sixes beating his previous highest T20 score of 85.

Published : Apr 16, 2024 20:56 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Kolkata Knight Riders’ Sunil Narine celebrates scoring a century during the Indian Premier League match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in Kolkata.
Kolkata Knight Riders’ Sunil Narine celebrates scoring a century during the Indian Premier League match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: BIKAS DAS/ AP
infoIcon

Kolkata Knight Riders’ Sunil Narine celebrates scoring a century during the Indian Premier League match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: BIKAS DAS/ AP

Sunil Narine scored his first career hundred during the IPL 2024 match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens on Tuesday.

He also became the first player in the IPL to have scored a hundred and picked a five-wicket haul.

Opening the innings for KKR, Narine smashed a 49-ball century laced with eleven fours and six sixes beating his previous highest T20 score of 85.

Narine became only the third KKR batter to score a hundred after Brendon Mccullum and Venkatesh Iyer. The southpaw has hit 1313 runs in his career so far at a strike rate of 165.16, with one hundred and five fifties.

The 35-year-old offspinner has also picked up 168 wickets for KKR in 168 matches at an economy rate of 6.73 and average of 25.82.

In his T20I career, Narine has scored only 155 runs in 51 matches at an average of 10.33.

  1. Bangladesh names Pakistan’s Mushtaq Ahmed as new spin coach
    AFP
  2. KKR vs RR, IPL 2024: Sunil Narine becomes third KKR batter to score Indian Premier League hundred; hits first century of career
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND-W vs BAN-W: Bangladesh women’s team includes 15-year-old Habiba Islam Pinky in squad for T20I series against India
    Team Sportstar
  4. KKR vs RR Live Score, IPL 2024: Narine smashes century, KKR aims for late surge
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24 points table updated: Mohun Bagan SG wins maiden Shield after beating Mumbai City
    Team Sportstar
Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  1. GT vs DC, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals clash in a bid for back-to-back wins
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024: ‘Offensive batting rather than defensive bowling will secure title for a team,’ says DC coach Ponting
    Team Sportstar
  3. KKR vs RR, IPL 2024: Sunil Narine becomes third KKR batter to score Indian Premier League hundred; hits first century of career
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: ‘I’d have Pant in Indian team every day of the week,’ says Ponting on T20 World Cup selection
    PTI
  5. KKR vs RR Toss Update, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals wins the toss, opts to bowl first vs Kolkata Knight Riders; Buttler, Ashwin return
    Team Sportstar
