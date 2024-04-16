KKR vs RR, IPL 2024: Sunil Narine becomes third KKR batter to score Indian Premier League hundred; hits first century of career

Sunil Narine scored his first career hundred during the IPL 2024 match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens on Tuesday.

He also became the first player in the IPL to have scored a hundred and picked a five-wicket haul.

Opening the innings for KKR, Narine smashed a 49-ball century laced with eleven fours and six sixes beating his previous highest T20 score of 85.

Narine became only the third KKR batter to score a hundred after Brendon Mccullum and Venkatesh Iyer. The southpaw has hit 1313 runs in his career so far at a strike rate of 165.16, with one hundred and five fifties.

The 35-year-old offspinner has also picked up 168 wickets for KKR in 168 matches at an economy rate of 6.73 and average of 25.82.

In his T20I career, Narine has scored only 155 runs in 51 matches at an average of 10.33.