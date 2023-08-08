IND vs WI 3rd T20I, Live Updates: West Indies to bat; start delayed

- August 08, 2023 19:50Streak on the line for India
India hasn’t lost a series against West Indies in the last six years. India is also on the brink of losing its first T20I series in two series.
- August 08, 2023 19:41Playing XIs
India - Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar
West Indies - Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy
- August 08, 2023 19:36Two changes for Team India, one for West Indies
Yashasvi Jaiswal comes in for Ishan Kishan and Kuldeep Yadav comes back into the playing XI in place of Ravi Bishnoi.
For West Indies, Jason Holder misses out due to niggle and Roston Chase replaces him.
- August 08, 2023 19:34Toss update
West Indies wins the toss and opts to bat.
- August 08, 2023 19:33Pitch report
The match is to be played on the same pitch where the second T20I was played.
- August 08, 2023 19:27Jaiswal’s debut due to under-pressure top order?
- August 08, 2023 19:23Yashasvi Jaiswal to debut
Opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal has been handed the cap. He’s making his T20I debut! It’ll be confirmed in few minutes whom he’s replacing in the playing XI.
- August 08, 2023 19:22Will India make any changes in the playing XI?
Pandya has stayed calm under pressure despite results not going India’s way. But with the series on the line, India might make changes to the Playing XI.
- August 08, 2023 19:16IND vs WI: Live streaming
The match will be streamed LIVE on Jio Cinema and FanCode at 8:00 PM IST. Doordarshan (DD) Sports will provide the LIVE telecast of the match.
- August 08, 2023 19:07Welcome!
Welcome to the live coverage of India’s third T20I game against West Indies to be played at the Providence Stadium, Guyana. Stay tuned for the updates.
