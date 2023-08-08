MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

IND vs WI 3rd T20I, Live Updates: West Indies to bat; start delayed

IND vs WI 3rd T20I: Follow the live score and updates of the third T20I between India and West Indies, being played at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Tuesday.

Updated : Aug 08, 2023 20:02 IST

Team Sportstar
Catch the live score and updates from the third T20I between India and West Indies.
Catch the live score and updates from the third T20I between India and West Indies. | Photo Credit: ICC Twitter
lightbox-info

Catch the live score and updates from the third T20I between India and West Indies. | Photo Credit: ICC Twitter

Follow Sportstar’s live coverage of the third T20I between India and West Indies, being played at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

  • August 08, 2023 19:50
    Streak on the line for India

    India hasn’t lost a series against West Indies in the last six years. India is also on the brink of losing its first T20I series in two series.

  • August 08, 2023 19:41
    Playing XIs

    India - Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar

    West Indies - Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

  • August 08, 2023 19:36
    Two changes for Team India, one for West Indies

    Yashasvi Jaiswal comes in for Ishan Kishan and Kuldeep Yadav comes back into the playing XI in place of Ravi Bishnoi.

    For West Indies, Jason Holder misses out due to niggle and Roston Chase replaces him.

  • August 08, 2023 19:34
    Toss update

    West Indies wins the toss and opts to bat.

  • August 08, 2023 19:33
    Pitch report

    The match is to be played on the same pitch where the second T20I was played.

  • August 08, 2023 19:27
    Jaiswal’s debut due to under-pressure top order?

    IND vs WI: India’s top-order under pressure in must-win third T20I

    The shortest format demands the batters to go hard from the start and that is something India’s top-order, comprising Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav, have not been able to do.

  • August 08, 2023 19:23
    Yashasvi Jaiswal to debut

    Opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal has been handed the cap. He’s making his T20I debut! It’ll be confirmed in few minutes whom he’s replacing in the playing XI.

  • August 08, 2023 19:22
    Will India make any changes in the playing XI?

    Pandya has stayed calm under pressure despite results not going India’s way. But with the series on the line, India might make changes to the Playing XI.

    IND vs WI: Changes India might make for 3rd T20I against West Indies

    Pandya has stayed calm under pressure despite results not going India’s way. But with the series on the line, India might try to make changes in the Playing XI.

  • August 08, 2023 19:18
    IND vs WI - Dream11 fantasy team

    WICKETKEEPERS

    Nicholas Pooran, Sanju Samson/Ishan Kishan

    BATTERS

    Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Shimron Hetmyer

    ALL-ROUNDERS

    Hardik Pandya, Jason Holder

    BOWLERS

    Yuzvendra Chahal, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Arshdeep Singh

    Team compostion: IND 6: 5 WI Credits left: 10.5

  • August 08, 2023 19:16
    IND vs WI: Live streaming

    The match will be streamed LIVE on Jio Cinema and FanCode at 8:00 PM IST. Doordarshan (DD) Sports will provide the LIVE telecast of the match.

  • August 08, 2023 19:07
    Welcome!

    Welcome to the live coverage of India’s third T20I game against West Indies to be played at the Providence Stadium, Guyana. Stay tuned for the updates.

Related Topics

India /

West Indies

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs WI 3rd T20I, Live Updates: West Indies to bat; start delayed
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports news wrap, August 8: Para shooting events to be included in national championships
    Team Sportstar
  3. Uthappa says unfair to have cooling-off period for retired cricketers who want to play overseas T20 leagues
    PTI
  4. Indian football calendar, Women: Asian Games 2022, Paris 2024 qualifiers and IWL lined up in 2023-24
    Team Sportstar
  5. Steve Smith to open for Australia against South Africa in T20 career first
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Uthappa says unfair to have cooling-off period for retired cricketers who want to play overseas T20 leagues
    PTI
  2. IND vs WI 3rd T20I, Live Updates: West Indies to bat; start delayed
    Team Sportstar
  3. Lanka Premier League 2023 Points Table: Kandy on top of LPL standings after thrashing Galle
    Team Sportstar
  4. Manoj Tiwary withdraws decision to retire from all forms of cricket
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction, 3rd T20I: India vs West Indies Playing 11 updates, fantasy picks, squads live streaming info 
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs WI 3rd T20I, Live Updates: West Indies to bat; start delayed
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports news wrap, August 8: Para shooting events to be included in national championships
    Team Sportstar
  3. Uthappa says unfair to have cooling-off period for retired cricketers who want to play overseas T20 leagues
    PTI
  4. Indian football calendar, Women: Asian Games 2022, Paris 2024 qualifiers and IWL lined up in 2023-24
    Team Sportstar
  5. Steve Smith to open for Australia against South Africa in T20 career first
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment