Kuldeep Yadav becomes fastest Indian to 50 wickets in T20Is

Kuldeep reached the milestone in his 30th T20I match for India, going past teammate Yuzvendra Chahal, who picked 50 T20I wickets in 34 matches.

Published : Aug 08, 2023 21:42 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Kuldeep Yadav of India celebrates the dismissal of Nicholas Pooran of West Indies during the third T20I.
Kuldeep Yadav of India celebrates the dismissal of Nicholas Pooran of West Indies during the third T20I. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Kuldeep Yadav of India celebrates the dismissal of Nicholas Pooran of West Indies during the third T20I. | Photo Credit: AFP

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav became the fastest Indian to pick 50 wickets in T20 Internationals by number of matches played during the third T20I against West Indies on Tuesday.

Kuldeep reached the milestone in his 30th T20I match for India, going past teammate Yuzvendra Chahal, who picked 50 T20I wickets in 34 matches.

The 28-year-old’s 50th T20I scalp was Brandon King, who was caught and bowled for 42 in the 15th over of West Indies’ innings. Kuldeep had picked the wickets of Johnson Charles and Nicholas Pooran earlier in the match and ended with figures of three for 28 in four overs.

Dhruvkumar Maisuria of Botswana is the quickest to reach the milestone of 50 T20I wickets, in 22 matches. Among ICC Full-Member nations, Sri Lanka’s Ajantha Mendis holds the record for picking 50 wickets in 26 T20Is.

