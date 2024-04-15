MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024 Points Table updated after RCB vs SRH: Sunrisers maintain fourth position; Royal Challengers Bengaluru last in standings

Sunrisers Hyderabad remained in fourth position despite its 25-run win, while RCB continued to be rock-bottom with just two points.

Published : Apr 15, 2024 23:18 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sunrisers Hyderabad batters Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen run between the wickets during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at M Chinnaswamy stadium
Sunrisers Hyderabad batters Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen run between the wickets during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at M Chinnaswamy stadium | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Sunrisers Hyderabad batters Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen run between the wickets during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at M Chinnaswamy stadium | Photo Credit: PTI

Sunrisers Hyderabad remained in fourth position despite its 25-run win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a high-scoring affair at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s fifth loss in a row means it remains rock bottom on the table with just two points.

On Sunday, Chennai Super Kings got its fourth win of IPL 2024 when it beat Mumbai Indians by 20 runs at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

CSK stayed third despite the win, lagging behind Kolkata Knight Riders on net run rate. Mumbai Indians slipped one spot to the eighth position after the defeat.

Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants dropped one spot to fifth in the standings as its Net Run Rate (NRR) took a beating after a loss against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

IPL 2024 Points Table

Pos. Team Mat. Won Lost Points NRR
1 Rajasthan Royals 6 5 1 10 +0.767
2 Kolkata Knight Riders 5 4 1 8 +1.688
3 Chennai Super Kings 6 4 2 8 +0.726
4 Sunrisers Hyderabad 6 4 2 8 +0.502
5 Lucknow Super Giants 6 3 3 6 +0.038
6 Gujarat Titans 6 3 3 6 -0.637
7 Punjab Kings 6 2 4 4 -0.218
8 Mumbai Indians 6 2 4 4 -0.234
9 Delhi Capitals 6 2 4 4 -0.975
10 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 7 1 6 2 -1.185

IPL 2024 /

Mumbai Indians /

Chennai Super Kings /

Sunrisers Hyderabad /

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

