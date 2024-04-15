IPL 2024 Points Table updated after RCB vs SRH: Sunrisers maintain fourth position; Royal Challengers Bengaluru last in standings

Sunrisers Hyderabad remained in fourth position despite its 25-run win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a high-scoring affair at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s fifth loss in a row means it remains rock bottom on the table with just two points.

On Sunday, Chennai Super Kings got its fourth win of IPL 2024 when it beat Mumbai Indians by 20 runs at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

CSK stayed third despite the win, lagging behind Kolkata Knight Riders on net run rate. Mumbai Indians slipped one spot to the eighth position after the defeat.

Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants dropped one spot to fifth in the standings as its Net Run Rate (NRR) took a beating after a loss against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

IPL 2024 Points Table