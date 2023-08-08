MagazineBuy Print

IND vs WI: Suryakumar fireworks, Tilak help India keep T20I series alive

Suryakumar Yadav scored 83 while Tilak Varma remained unbeaten on 49 to finish the 160-run target inside 18 overs after Kuldeep Yadav’s three wickets restricted West Indies to 159/5 in the first innings.

Published : Aug 08, 2023 23:25 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot against West Indies during the third T20 cricket match at Providence Stadium.
India's Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot against West Indies during the third T20 cricket match at Providence Stadium. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India’s Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot against West Indies during the third T20 cricket match at Providence Stadium. | Photo Credit: AP

A dominant all-round performance helps India beat West Indies by seven wickets in the third T20I here at the Providence Stadium, Guyana on Tuesday. Registering its first win, India keeps the five-match series alive at 2-1.

Suryakumar Yadav scored 83 while Tilak Varma remained unbeaten on 49 to finish the 160-run target inside 18 overs after Kuldeep Yadav’s three wickets restricted West Indies to 159/5 in the first innings.

Being set up at a tricky total of 160, India lost debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal in the first over as the 21-year-old skyed one up, trying to go hard against Obed McCoy. India still managed to get 16 runs off that over as Suryakumar hit a four and a six to begin his innings.

Shubman Gill once again got out early despite hitting his first ball for a four. He scored six off 11 balls before getting a caught at midwicket, trying to go over the top.

However, Tilak Varma hit two boundaries on his arrival. He along with Suryakumar added 87 runs off 51 balls for the third wicket to completely take the game away from the hosts.

Highlights | India vs West Indies 3rd T20I

Suryakumar was in his element as he hit shots all around the ground. He reached his fifty in 23 balls and continued to hit boundaries at will. He hit 10 fours and four sixes during his 83-run knock off 44 balls before getting caught at the fine leg boundary, trying to go for a six off Alzarri Joseph.

Tilak, meanwhile, played a supporting role. Hardik Pandya came to the crease with required run rate under six. The duo didn’t risk much and completed the run chase in 17.5 overs. Pandya finished the match with a six, as Tilak was left unbeaten on 49 at the non-striker’s end.

Earlier, opting to bat first, West Indies got off to a steady start with Brandon King and Kyle Mayers adding 55 runs for the opening wicket inside eight overs.

Pandya finished Axar Patel’s quota inside the first ten overs as the left-arm spinner finished with 1/24 in his four overs. While Kuldeep Yadav was welcomed with flurry of boundaries in his first over, the wrist spinner came back well to remove Johnson Charles and later both Nicholas Pooran and King in the same over to finish with 3/28.

Captain Rovman Powell provided a solid finish to West Indies as he smacked 40 off 19 balls with the help of three sixes and a four.

India and West Indies will now travel to Florida to play the final two games of the series on Saturday and Sunday.

