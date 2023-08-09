MagazineBuy Print

If batters score runs, you don’t need anyone at number eight: Hardik Pandya

Speaking after India’s seven-wicket win in the third T20, Hardik said seven batting options are enough in the playing eleven.

Published : Aug 09, 2023 09:34 IST , Providence - 1 MIN READ

PTI
File Photo: Hardik (right) also heaped praise on his deputy Suryakumar Yadav for his match-winning 83 off 44 balls.
File Photo: Hardik (right) also heaped praise on his deputy Suryakumar Yadav for his match-winning 83 off 44 balls. | Photo Credit: AP
File Photo: Hardik (right) also heaped praise on his deputy Suryakumar Yadav for his match-winning 83 off 44 balls. | Photo Credit: AP

India skipper Hardik Pandya on Tuesday made it clear that his team will continue to play with seven batters as he doesn’t want to compromise on the bowling front.

India’s long tail was questioned after the loss in the first two games of the five-match series against West Indies.

Speaking after India’s seven-wicket win in the third T20, Hardik said seven batting options are enough in the playing eleven.

“As a group, we have decided to bat with seven batters, and we have to take responsibility, like it happened today if the batters score runs then you don’t need someone at number eight,” said the skipper.

Also Read: New Zealand’s Boult to return for England series in build-up to World Cup

Hardik also heaped praise on his deputy Suryakumar Yadav for his match-winning 83 off 44 balls.

“As Surya mentioned, they (SKY and Tilak Varma) play together and spend time together, good to have someone like SKY in the team, and when he takes responsibility it sends a message to the others,” said Hardik.

Tilak Varma, playing his debut series, remained unbeaten on 49 off 37 balls as India chased down 160 with 13 balls to spare.

