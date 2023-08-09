MagazineBuy Print

New Zealand’s Boult to return for England series in build-up to World Cup

Boult, who declined a national contract last year, has skipped the format since the 3-0 series defeat to Australia in Cairns last September.

Published : Aug 09, 2023 08:28 IST , MELBOURNE - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
File Photo: Trent Boult of New Zealand prepares to bowl during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Semi Final match between New Zealand and Pakistan at Sydney Cricket Ground on November 09, 2022 in Sydney, Australia.
File Photo: Trent Boult of New Zealand prepares to bowl during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Semi Final match between New Zealand and Pakistan at Sydney Cricket Ground on November 09, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
File Photo: Trent Boult of New Zealand prepares to bowl during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Semi Final match between New Zealand and Pakistan at Sydney Cricket Ground on November 09, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Fast bowler Trent Boult is in line to play his first one-day international in almost a year after being included in New Zealand’s 15-man squad for a four-match series against England in September in the leadup to the World Cup.

Boult, who declined a national contract last year, has skipped the format since the 3-0 series defeat to Australia in Cairns last September.

However, the 34-year-old is in line to play at the World Cup in India and will shake off some rust against England in the series starting in Cardiff on September 8.

Fellow quick Kyle Jamieson has also been included in the Tom Latham-captained squad after recovering from back surgery, New Zealand Cricket said.

“We’re delighted to include Kyle in this squad alongside his earlier selection for the T20 squads to play the UAE and England,” coach Gary Stead said in a media release.

“He’s been working extremely hard on his rehabilitation following back surgery, and we’re looking forward to seeing him back playing on the international stage.

“It’s also great to welcome Trent back into our ODI unit as he begins his preparation towards the World Cup in India.”

All-rounders Mark Chapman and Jimmy Neesham will miss the series as they await the births of their first children.

Kane Williamson will link up with the side during the England tour to train and continue his rehabilitation following surgery on a ruptured knee ligament in April, the team said.

All-rounder Michael Bracewell remains unavailable for selection as he continues to recover following surgery on his ruptured Achilles in June.

New Zealand will name its World Cup squad in early-September and play a final ODI warmup series in Bangladesh later in the month.

The Black Caps also named an extended T20 squad for a three-match series against United Arab Emirates starting next week, followed by a four-match series against England, starting August 30.

New Zealand ODI squad
Tom Latham (capt), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Will Young. 

Trent Boult /

New Zealand /

ICC World Cup 2023

