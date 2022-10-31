SMAT 2022: Mayank Agarwal-led Karnataka takes on Mandeep Singh’s Punjab in quarterfinals

The Mayank Agarwal-led Karnataka will take on a strong Punjab side in the quarterfinals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday.

In the absence of one of its top run-getters, Devdutt Padikkal, direct qualifier Karnataka’s batting will revolve around Mayank and Manish Pandey.

Karnataka’s bowling will rest on pacers V. Vyshak and V. Kaverappa, who are placed second and third in the overall list with 15 wickets apiece, apart from K. Gowtham and V. Koushik.

The Mandeep Singh-captained Punjab, which beat Haryana in the pre-quarterfinals, will rely on talented opener and left-arm spinner Abhishek Sharma and dashing wicketkeeper-batter Prabhsimran Singh, who is the second highest run-scorer, to get the runs.

The Punjab trio of leading wicket-taker Siddharth Kaul (18 wickets), Baltej Singh (12) and spinner Mayank Markande (12) will continue to mount pressure on the opposition.