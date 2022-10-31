Domestic

SMAT 2022: Mayank Agarwal-led Karnataka takes on Mandeep Singh’s Punjab in quarterfinals

In the absence of one of its top run-getters, Devdutt Padikkal, direct qualifier Karnataka’s batting will revolve around Mayank and Manish Pandey.

Y. B. Sarangi
KOLKATA 31 October, 2022 14:50 IST
KOLKATA 31 October, 2022 14:50 IST
FILE PHOTO: The Mayank Agarwal-led Karnataka will take on a strong Punjab side in the quarterfinals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: The Mayank Agarwal-led Karnataka will take on a strong Punjab side in the quarterfinals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/The Hindu

In the absence of one of its top run-getters, Devdutt Padikkal, direct qualifier Karnataka’s batting will revolve around Mayank and Manish Pandey.

The Mayank Agarwal-led Karnataka will take on a strong Punjab side in the quarterfinals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday.

In the absence of one of its top run-getters, Devdutt Padikkal, direct qualifier Karnataka’s batting will revolve around Mayank and Manish Pandey.

Karnataka’s bowling will rest on pacers V. Vyshak and V. Kaverappa, who are placed second and third in the overall list with 15 wickets apiece, apart from K. Gowtham and V. Koushik.

The Mandeep Singh-captained Punjab, which beat Haryana in the pre-quarterfinals, will rely on talented opener and left-arm spinner Abhishek Sharma and dashing wicketkeeper-batter Prabhsimran Singh, who is the second highest run-scorer, to get the runs.

The Punjab trio of leading wicket-taker Siddharth Kaul (18 wickets), Baltej Singh (12) and spinner Mayank Markande (12) will continue to mount pressure on the opposition.

Quarterfinal fixtures
Karnataka vs Punjab (Eden Gardens, 11 a.m.)
Delhi vs Vidarbha (Jadavpur University ground, 11 a.m.)
Himachal Pradesh vs Bengal (22 Yards ground, 11 a.m.)
Mumbai vs Saurashtra (Eden Gardens, 4.30 p.m.)

Read more stories on Domestic.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Irani Cup returns after three years; domestic stalwarts in focus

Committee of Administrators: History of CoA in Indian Sports and lessons to learn from AIFF saga

The Chandrakant Pandit way - decoding the imperious cricket coach's philosophy

Slide shows

In pictures: Ranji Trophy final 2019

Ranji Trophy final: Players to watch out for

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us