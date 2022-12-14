Domestic

Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Sharath, Gowtham take Karnataka to 304, Kaverappa reduces Services to 96/4

Starting the day on 148 for six, Karnataka relied heavily on overnight batters Sharath and Gowtham to reach 304 before an incisive spell from pacer Vidwath Kaverappa reduced Services to 96 for four.

Ashwin Achal
Karnataka batter B.R. Sharath in action against Services in the Ranji trophy match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Karnataka batter B.R. Sharath in action against Services in the Ranji trophy match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN/The Hindu

Fighting knocks by B.R. Sharath (77, 115b, 10x4) and K. Gowtham (48, 52b, 8x4) pulled Karnataka out of troubled waters on the second day of its Ranji Trophy encounter against Services in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Starting the day on 148 for six, Karnataka relied heavily on overnight batters Sharath and Gowtham to come good. The duo resisted the Services offence with a 90-run seventh-wicket stand. The rearguard action took Karnataka to a respectable 304.

The home team then reduced Services to 96 for four, on the back of an incisive spell from pacer Vidwath Kaverappa.

The morning session went Karnataka’s way, with Gowtham gaining confidence with every big shot. Sharath played second fiddle, sound in defence. A rush of blood, however, saw Gowtham slog spinner Pulkit Narang to long-on. An utterly annoyed Gowtham cursed loudly and even whacked his head with the bat as he walked back to the pavilion.

Wicketkeeper-batter Sharath was the ninth wicket to fall, 23 short of what would have been his second first-class hundred.

Karnataka pacer Vidwath Kaverappa celebrates with teammates after picking a wicket.

Karnataka pacer Vidwath Kaverappa celebrates with teammates after picking a wicket. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN / THE HINDU.

Services, disappointed to let Karnataka off the hook, did not start well with the bat. The visitor lost two wickets in the opening over, bowled by Kaverappa. The fast bowler, playing his third first-class match, was the best bowler on view. Kaverappa held a tight line just outside off, and got the ball to move away. Batters playing away from the body - S.G. Rohilla, Rahul Singh and Aanshul Gupta - paid the ultimate price.

On one occasion, Kaverappa embarrassed Services skipper Rajat Paliwal with a corker. Kaverappa got the ball to pitch on middle and miss the off stump. The prodigious movement turned Paliwal square, leaving the batter with his chest awkwardly facing the bowler.

Paliwal later left the field after being struck on the right hand by Kaverappa. Paliwal returned to the crease when the fourth wicket fell, and stayed unbeaten on 42.

The Scores
Karnataka - 1st innings:
R. Samarth lbw b Pathania 8, Mayank Agarwal c Lohchab b Pathania 8, Vishal Onat lbw b Pathania 33, Nikin Jose c Narang b Guleria 62, Manish Pandey b Pathania 10, Shreyas Gopal c Lohchab b Pathania 0, B.R. Sharath c Paliwal b Narang 77, K. Gowtham c Pathania b Narang 48, Ronit More b Rahul 26, V. Vyshak c Paliwal b Narang 10 Vidwath Kaverappa (not out) 13
Extras (lb-3, w-2, nb-4): 9;
Total (in 74.4 overs): 304
Fall of wickets:
1-13, 2-16, 3-100, 4-122, 5-124, 6-133, 7-223, 8-281, 9-281, 10-304.
Services bowling:
Pathania 20-3-86-5
Nishan 17-3-66-0
Guleria 16-1-70-1
Rahul 11-1-39-1
Narang 10.4-1-40-3
Services - 1st innings:
S.G. Rohilla c Jose b Kaverappa 8, Ravi Chauhan (not out) 39, Rahul Singh b Kaverappa 0, Aanshul Gupta c Sharath b Kaverappa 0, Rajat Paliwal (not out) 42, Devender Lohchab c Shreyas b Vyshak 6
Extras (lb-1): 1;
Total (for four wkts, in 28 overs): 96.
Fall of wickets:
1-8, 2-8, 3-12, 4-78.
Karnataka bowling:
Kaverappa 10-2-29-3
Vyshak 10-0-38-1
More 6-2-19-0
Gowtham 2-0-9-0.

