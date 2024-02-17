MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Baby, Chandran put Kerala in command against Andhra

Baby and Chandran added 134 runs for the fourth wicket as Kerala, in reply to Andhra’s first innings total of 272, reached 258 for three at close of play on Day 2.

Published : Feb 17, 2024 20:01 IST , Vizianagaram - 2 MINS READ

M. R. Praveen Chandran
FILE PHOTO: Sachin Baby plays a shot during the second day of the Ranji Trophy match between Assam and Kerala.
FILE PHOTO: Sachin Baby plays a shot during the second day of the Ranji Trophy match between Assam and Kerala. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Sachin Baby plays a shot during the second day of the Ranji Trophy match between Assam and Kerala. | Photo Credit: PTI

Another watchful accumulation by crisis man Sachin Baby (87 n.o.) and his partner Akshay Chandran’s new-found consistency (57 n.o.) put Kerala in a position of strength at the end the second day’s play in the Ranji Trophy match against Andhra at the Dr. P.V.G. Raju ACA Sports Complex stadium here on Saturday.

Baby and Chandran added 134 runs for the fourth wicket as Kerala, in reply to Andhra’s first innings total of 272, reached 258 for three at close of play.

Stand-in captain Baby, after expertly marshalling his resources to restrict Andhra in the first innings, wore down the inexperienced attack with a mixture of adventurous strokes and water-tight defence. Ungainly at start, Baby waited to get his eye in. He saw off the faster bowlers, pinching the occasional boundary when they erred.

The captain was more at home against the spinners. He came down the track to against the spin and lent back to cut them for boundaries as he changed gears to race to his fifty. There was no help for the Andhra bowlers from the wicket and Baby prospered. He manipulated the field to increase the scoring rate towards the end of the day.

Chandran played the supporting role to perfection as Baby played the enforcer in the fourth-wicket stand which took the game away from Andhra. The left hander was patient and curbed his natural attacking game and played the ball on merit. Chandran converted the good start to compile a deserving half-century.

Chandran came in when Andhra had pulled things back after dismissing the settled batters Rohan Kunnummal (61) and Krishna Prasad (43) who had added 86 runs for the second wicket. Prasad was kept scoreless for a while as Andhra choked him with a packed off-side field. The batter tried to attack and was caught in the deep. Kunnummal played with wristy elegance but his inability to dominate brought his downfall as he wasted another good start.

Earlier, Basil Thampi and N.P. Basil flushed out the Andhra tailenders in just under seven overs to leave Ricky Bhui stranded on 87.

SCORE
Andhra: 272 all out in 96.4 overs (Maheep Kumar 81, Ricky Bhui 87 n.o., Karan Shinde 43; Basil Thampi 4/48)
Kerala: 258/3 in 81 overs (Rohan Kunnummal 61, Krishna Prasad 43, Sachin Baby 87 n.o., Akshay Chandran 57 n.o.)

Related stories

Related Topics

Kerala /

Andhra /

Sachin Baby /

Akshay Chandran /

Basil Thampi /

Rohan Kunnummal

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba: HS 0-0 UM, Shivam starts from Haryana; UP Yoddhas takes on Gujarat Giants at 9 in PKL 10
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy: Biswa’s fine knock, two quick wickets leave Hyderabad struggling in Plate final
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal FC LIVE score, HFC 0-1 EBFC, ISL 2023-24: Cleiton Silva heads opening goal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Baby, Chandran put Kerala in command against Andhra
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  5. Delhi High Court stays VFI election, polling date to be notified later
    Kamesh Srinivasan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Ranji Trophy: Biswa’s fine knock, two quick wickets leave Hyderabad struggling in Plate final
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Baby, Chandran put Kerala in command against Andhra
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  3. Ranji Trophy: Kargave’s unbeaten 98 not enough as Himachal tightens noose around Pondicherry
    Sahil Mathur
  4. Ranji Trophy: Manish ton powers Karnataka to comfortable position against Chandigarh on day two
    Ashwin Achal
  5. Mumbai veteran Dhawal Kulkarni to retire at the end of Ranji Trophy 2023-24
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba: HS 0-0 UM, Shivam starts from Haryana; UP Yoddhas takes on Gujarat Giants at 9 in PKL 10
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy: Biswa’s fine knock, two quick wickets leave Hyderabad struggling in Plate final
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal FC LIVE score, HFC 0-1 EBFC, ISL 2023-24: Cleiton Silva heads opening goal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Baby, Chandran put Kerala in command against Andhra
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  5. Delhi High Court stays VFI election, polling date to be notified later
    Kamesh Srinivasan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment