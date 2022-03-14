Manprit Juneja retires from all forms of cricket

Gujarat batter Manprit Juneja announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on March 9, drawing the curtains on a 13-year long career in the domestic circuit.

The right-handed batter played for India A and India Under-23 and represented Gujarat in 63 Ranji Trophy matches. The 31-year-old also played seven matches for Delhi Daredevils in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the 2013 season.

Juneja was a key figure of the Gujarat team that won its maiden Ranji Trophy title in 2016-17 and was also a part of the team that won the Vijay Hazare Trophy in 2015-16 and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in 2012-13 and 2013-2014.