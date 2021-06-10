Trouble brewing for Azharuddin at HCA

The Apex Council of Hyderabad Cricket Association, which met on Thursday here under the chairmanship of vice-president K. John Manoj, authorised the secretary R. Vijayanand to issue a show-cause notice to its president Mohammad Azharuddin.

Azharuddin didn't attend the meeting even though he was served a 14-day notice, the secretary informed Sportstar. "This is in response to the show-cause notice issued to the members of the Apex Council by Azhar a few days ago as his move was against the rules of Memorandum of HCA," said Vijayanand.

The secretary also informed that cricketing activities will commence in the first week of July with the coaching camps planned in different age groups as per the state government's COVID-19 guidelines.

"The Cricket Committee will soon finalise the schedule of the League season as we are very keen to resume action out there in the field," he said.

Vijayanand also handed over Rs. 5 lakh cheque to the family of former Hyderabad Ranji fast bowler Ashwin Yadav who passed away last month.