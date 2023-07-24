North Zone records lowest total in Deodhar Trophy history

North Zone was bundled out for 60 in its chase against South Zone during the first set of matches of the 2023 Deodhar Trophy in Puducherry on Monday.

This is the lowest total recorded in Deodhar Trophy history, surpassing the score of 68 scored by North Zone against South Zone in 1993/94. In that game, South Zone was bundled out for 82 in the first innings, but still managed to win by 14 runs. The match was held at the Lalabhai Contractor Stadium in Surat.

Vidwath Kaverappa was the pick of the bowlers, completing a fifer, as he picked up from where he left off in the Duleep trophy final. He ended with match figures of 5/17 in 6 overs.

Mandeep Singh and opener Shubham Khajuria were the only batters to cross double-digits as the North Zone top-order crumbled to Kaverappa. Sai Kishore, Washington Sundar, V Koushik and Vijaykumar Vyshak chipped in to pick up the remaining wickets.

In a match that saw continous interruptions due to rain, North Zone’s target was revised three times, eventually losing the match by 185 runs, according to the VJD method.

Earlier, fifties from Rohan Kunnumal, Mayank Agarwal and N Jagadeesan powered South Zone to 303/8 in 50 overs.