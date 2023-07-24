MagazineBuy Print

Ashes 2023, 5th Test: England, trailing 1-2, names unchanged 14-member squad for The Oval

Australia, leading 2-1, retained the Ashes after the rain-affected fourth Test in Manchester ended in a draw.

Published : Jul 24, 2023 17:23 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
England captain Ben Stokes.
England captain Ben Stokes. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
England has named an unchanged 14-member squad for the fifth and final Ashes Test, scheduled to begin at The Oval in London on Thursday.

Australia won the first Tests by two wickets and 43 runs, respectively before England clinched the third one in Leeds by three wickets. Australia was staring at an innings-defeat after trailing by 61 runs with five wickets remaining when the rain led to the entire last day of the fourth Test in Manchester being washed out, which meant Pat Cummins’ team retained the Ashes.

However, Australia is looking to win the Test series in England for the first time since 2001.

England squad
Ben Stokes (c), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Related Topics

The Ashes /

England /

Australia /

Ashes 2023

