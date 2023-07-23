MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

_DSC9226.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ashes 2023, 4th Test: Australia retains Ashes after final day of fourth test washed out

England needed to take five more wickets on the final day to level the series at 2-2 and ensure the final test was a decider, but the wet weather broke home hearts.

Published : Jul 23, 2023 22:11 IST , Manchester - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Australia captain Pat Cummins after the game was washed out, allowing Australia to confirm its 2-1 lead, following a draw in the fourth Test.
Australia captain Pat Cummins after the game was washed out, allowing Australia to confirm its 2-1 lead, following a draw in the fourth Test. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Australia captain Pat Cummins after the game was washed out, allowing Australia to confirm its 2-1 lead, following a draw in the fourth Test. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Australia retained the Ashes after the fourth test at Old Trafford was drawn on Sunday with no play possible on day five due to rain, leaving England trailing 2-1 in the series with one match to play.

England needed to take five more wickets in Manchester on the final day of a thrilling fourth test to level the series at 2-2 and ensure the final test at the Oval in London next week was a decider, but the wet weather broke home hearts.

READ MATCH SCORECARD HERE

The result meant England cannot win the series and therefore Australia, as holder, would retain the Ashes.

Having won the last test at Headingley, England did everything within its power to storm back and restore parity in the series in Manchester.

After posting a colossal 592 in its first innings -- its highest Ashes innings total on home soil since 1985 -- in reply to Australia’s 317 all out, it was frustrated as the tourists battled well on a rain-hit day four to reach 214-5 in their second innings.

General view of the pitch as rain forced the match to end as a draw on day 5 of the fourth Ashes Test in Manchester.
General view of the pitch as rain forced the match to end as a draw on day 5 of the fourth Ashes Test in Manchester. | Photo Credit: Reuters
lightbox-info

General view of the pitch as rain forced the match to end as a draw on day 5 of the fourth Ashes Test in Manchester. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Australia still needed 61 to make England bat again, or stay at the crease through to stumps on day five to earn the draw that would ensure it remained the holder of the Urn.

The Manchester weather, however, came to its aid, as not a single ball was possible in torrential rain, ensuring that England’s eight-year wait for a series victory that would wrest the Ashes back from Australia would continue.

There is still plenty to play for next week at the Oval, especially for Australia, which can secure its first series win on English soil since 2001.

Related stories

Related Topics

Ashes /

The Ashes /

Ashes 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Live Score IND vs WI 2nd Test, Day 4: Rain stops play with India leading West Indies by 301 runs
    Team Sportstar
  2. Deodhar Trophy: Tournament favourite South Zone looks to open campaign on a high against North Zone
    S. Dipak Ragav
  3. Diamond League: Ta Lou, Lyles and Bol shine in London
    Reuters
  4. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Argentina seeks first World Cup win in opener against Italy
    AP
  5. Ultimate Table Tennis, Day 11: Puneri Paltan stays ahead of Bengaluru Smashes despite loss
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
Team India will traverse 8400 kms over 35 days during the group phase of the 2023 ODI World Cup, venturing into nine cities.

Team India criss-cross the country in pursuit of elusive ICC title

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Ashes 2023, 4th Test: Australia retains Ashes after final day of fourth test washed out
    Reuters
  2. SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Dream11 Prediction: Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Predicted XI, Fantasy Picks, Full Squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. Deodhar Trophy: Tournament favourite South Zone looks to open campaign on a high against North Zone
    S. Dipak Ragav
  4. SL vs PAK 2nd Test: Sri Lanka knows how important it is to win at home, says coach Silverwood
    AFP
  5. Live Score IND vs WI 2nd Test, Day 4: Rain stops play with India leading West Indies by 301 runs
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Live Score IND vs WI 2nd Test, Day 4: Rain stops play with India leading West Indies by 301 runs
    Team Sportstar
  2. Deodhar Trophy: Tournament favourite South Zone looks to open campaign on a high against North Zone
    S. Dipak Ragav
  3. Diamond League: Ta Lou, Lyles and Bol shine in London
    Reuters
  4. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Argentina seeks first World Cup win in opener against Italy
    AP
  5. Ultimate Table Tennis, Day 11: Puneri Paltan stays ahead of Bengaluru Smashes despite loss
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment