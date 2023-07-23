- July 23, 2023 16:07Covers firmly on
The first session of the day’s play has already got delayed and it’s raining steadily at this moment. However, like what happened on Day four, you never know when there will be a sudden movement of the covers from the ground. Stay tuned and we try and get you all the updates.
- July 23, 2023 15:43Inspection Delayed
The rain has relented a bit, but the inspection that was scheduled isn’t happening as of now. Visuals show there are former players with their official broadcasters for commentary duties but there are umbrellas up.
- July 23, 2023 15:35Rain eases at Old Trafford
The rain has relented a bit, according to reports and the umpires will be out for an inspection soon.
- July 23, 2023 15:18Rain returns
It has started raining again and the possible signs of an inspection that was supposed to happen 10 minutes from now don’t look like a possibility. We wait and watch.
- July 23, 2023 15:08What’s the Buzz!
- July 23, 2023 14:59Day Four Report
- July 23, 2023 14:56Day Five! Rain, Rain stay away
Hello and welcome to Day five of the fourth Ashes Test and it will be England who will be hoping for the weather to stay away as there is plenty of rain predicted throughout the day. On the other hand, the Aussies will be praying for the rain gods to intervene. We are all set in what will be a start-stop kind of a day.
