_DSC9226.jpg

Live

ENG vs AUS, 4th Test Live Score, Day 5 Updates: Rain returns to dash England’s hopes

England vs Australia, 4th Test Live Score, Day 5, Ashes 2023: Catch the Live Cricket Score, Latest Updates, Scorecard and Highlights from the fifth day of the fourth Ashes Test match.

Updated : Jul 23, 2023 16:08 IST

Team Sportstar
England skipper Ben Stokes arrives at Old Trafford for the final day’s play against Australia.
England skipper Ben Stokes arrives at Old Trafford for the final day’s play against Australia.
England skipper Ben Stokes arrives at Old Trafford for the final day’s play against Australia.

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the fourth Ashes Test between England and Australia. On the final day of the Test match, all eyes will be on the weather with rain on the radar. Stay tuned as we get you the Live Updates.

  • July 23, 2023 16:07
    Covers firmly on

    The first session of the day’s play has already got delayed and it’s raining steadily at this moment. However, like what happened on Day four, you never know when there will be a sudden movement of the covers from the ground. Stay tuned and we try and get you all the updates.

  • July 23, 2023 15:43
    Inspection Delayed

    The rain has relented a bit, but the inspection that was scheduled isn’t happening as of now. Visuals show there are former players with their official broadcasters for commentary duties but there are umbrellas up.

  • July 23, 2023 15:35
    Rain eases at Old Trafford

    The rain has relented a bit, according to reports and the umpires will be out for an inspection soon.

  • July 23, 2023 15:18
    Rain returns

    It has started raining again and the possible signs of an inspection that was supposed to happen 10 minutes from now don’t look like a possibility. We wait and watch.

  • July 23, 2023 15:08
    What’s the Buzz!
  • July 23, 2023 14:59
    Day Four Report

    Ashes 2023: Root removes Labuschagne as rain frustrates England’s Ashes push

  • July 23, 2023 14:56
    Day Five! Rain, Rain stay away

    Hello and welcome to Day five of the fourth Ashes Test and it will be England who will be hoping for the weather to stay away as there is plenty of rain predicted throughout the day. On the other hand, the Aussies will be praying for the rain gods to intervene. We are all set in what will be a start-stop kind of a day.

  1. ENG vs AUS, 4th Test Live Score, Day 5 Updates: Rain returns to dash England’s hopes
    Team Sportstar
  2. India A vs Pakistan A Live Score Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Final: Riyan Parag picks two wickets in one over
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sumit Nagal wins Tampere Open; beats Dalibor Svrcina 6-4, 7-5
    PTI
  4. As TN prepares to be Khelo India hosts, Chennai’s athletics track at the Nehru Stadium in dire need of maintenance
    K. Keerthivasan
  5. Aiming for more at Asian Games: IOA at crossroads to send more teams from India to Hangzhou 2022
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
Team India will traverse 8400 kms over 35 days during the group phase of the 2023 ODI World Cup, venturing into nine cities.

Team India criss-cross the country in pursuit of elusive ICC title

Ayon Sengupta
  1. ENG vs AUS, 4th Test Live Score, Day 5 Updates: Rain returns to dash England’s hopes
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ashes 2023: Root removes Labuschagne as rain frustrates England’s Ashes push
    AFP
  3. ENG vs AUS, 4th Test, Day 4 Highlights: Play called off due to rain, Labuschagne scores century
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ashes 2023: Bairstow hits back at critics after big-hitting heroics
    Reuters
  5. Ashes 2023, 4th Test Day 3: Bairstow blitzkrieg, Wood’s three-for leave Australia reeling
    Reuters
