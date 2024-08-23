MagazineBuy Print

Buchi Babu Memorial: Jhathavedh’s five-wicket haul helps TNCA secure first-innings lead against Railways

The 212-run third-wicket stand between Pratham Singh and Mohammad Saif was broken when Pratham charged at Siddharth and skied his one-handed shot to Vimal Khumar.

Published : Aug 23, 2024 18:20 IST , SALEM - 2 MINS READ

S. Prasanna Venkatesan
TNCA Presidents XI bowler Jhathavedh Subramanyan celebrates after taking a wicket against the Railways team in the All India Buchi Babu Cricket Tournament on the third day at the Salem Cricket Foundation Ground in Tamil Nadu on Friday, 23 August 2024.
TNCA Presidents XI bowler Jhathavedh Subramanyan celebrates after taking a wicket against the Railways team in the All India Buchi Babu Cricket Tournament on the third day at the Salem Cricket Foundation Ground in Tamil Nadu on Friday, 23 August 2024. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E
infoIcon

TNCA Presidents XI bowler Jhathavedh Subramanyan celebrates after taking a wicket against the Railways team in the All India Buchi Babu Cricket Tournament on the third day at the Salem Cricket Foundation Ground in Tamil Nadu on Friday, 23 August 2024. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

Leg-spinner Jhathavedh Subramanyan’s five for 77 helped TNCA President’s XI bowl out Railways for 355 and secure a first-innings lead of 104 runs on day three of the Group-B match in the second round of the Buchi Babu Memorial All India invitational cricket tournament at the Salem Cricket Foundation (SCF) ground here on Friday.

Skipper and left-arm spinner M. Siddharth claimed three wickets and finished with figures of four for 76.

The 212-run third-wicket stand between Pratham Singh (143, 207b, 19x4, 3x6) and Mohammad Saif (104, 154b, 11x4, 2x6) was broken when Pratham charged at Siddharth and skied his one-handed shot to Vimal Khumar, who ran back from mid on to catch it.

Jhathavedh, then, struck twice in one over. He had Saif top-edge a sweep, for Radhakrishnan to move from slip and complete the catch behind the keeper. Ravi Singh was stumped - he skipped down the pitch and fell, trying to get bat on the ball that went down the leg side for the keeper to collect and reach for the stumps.

ALSO READ: Shakib-Al-Hasan accused of murder during Bangladesh protests

The 24-year-old later had Upendra Yadav edge his backfoot block to Radhakrishnan at slip, while Vishal Harsh edged his attempted front-foot hoick to Mohamed Ali at cover point.

Thereafter, Siddharth had Raj Chaudhary and Ayan Chaudhary nicked off their front-foot defence to be caught behind.

Jhathavedh completed his five-wicket haul when Sahaib Yuvraj skied his down-the-track big shot to be caught by Mohamed Ali at cover point.

As TNCA batted again, opener S. Radhakrishnan (82, 108b, 9x4, 1x6) engaged in a 71-run first-wicket stand with Vimal Khumar (33) and a 60-run second-wicket stand with K.T.A. Madhava Prasad (17) to help his team end the day with a 237-run lead.

Brief scores (round two, day three)
Group-B: TNCA President’s XI 459 & 133/2 in 37 overs (S. Radhakrishnan 82) vs. Railways 355 in 97 overs (Pratham Singh 143, Mohammad Saif 104, M. Siddharth 4/76, Jhathavedh Subramanyan 5/77).

Buchi Babu Memorial Tournament

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
