Prithvi Shaw dismissed for 379 vs Assam, records second-highest score in Ranji Trophy

Shaw’s total of 379 runs was the highest Ranji Trophy score by an opening batter.

Team Sportstar
11 January, 2023 11:08 IST
Mumbai’s Prithvi Shaw was dismissed for 379 vs Assam on Day two of the match between Mumbai and Assam.

Mumbai’s Prithvi Shaw was dismissed for 379 vs Assam on Day two of the match between Mumbai and Assam. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Prithvi Shaw recorded the second-highest individual score in Ranji Trophy on Wednesday when he made 379 for Mumbai against Assam.

Shaw was nearing 400 when he was trapped leg before by Riyan Parag.

B.B. Nimbalkar holds the record for the highest score in India’s First-Class competition. He was the first to make 400 in an innings, during the 1948-49 season, for Maharashtra against Kathiawar.

Shaw gathered 49 fours and four sixes during his 383-ball stay at the crease. He also had a 401-run partnership with captain Ajinkya Rahane for the third wicket.

Earlier in the innings, Shaw became only the eighth Mumbai batter to score a triple hundred. He beat the previous best by a Mumbai batter - 377 by Sanjay Manjrekar in the 1990-91 season.

Shaw also became the first player to score a triple hundred in Ranji Trophy, a double hundred in Vijay Hazare Trophy and a hundred in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

