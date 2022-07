Former Bengal cricketer Raja Mukherjee passed away on Monday. He was 71 and is survived by his wife and a daughter, said a Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) statement.

Mukherjee, a right-handed batter, played 34 First-Class matches for Bengal between 1967 and 1979. He scored 1526 runs at an average of 33.17. His highest score was 154 not out.

CAB’s flag remained half-mast as a mark of respect to Mukherjee.