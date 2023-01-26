Ranji Trophy: Easwaran, Tiwary put on unbeaten 100-run partnership to rescue Bengal against Odisha

An unbroken century stand between two seasoned batters, Abhimanyu Easwaran (94 batting, 156b, 13x4) and captain Manoj Tiwary (50 batting, 93b, 7x4), revived Bengal after the Group-A topper was made to follow on by Odisha in the Ranji Trophy match at the Eden Gardens here on Thursday.

In reply to Odisha’s total of 265, Bengal, resuming from 39 for two, collapsed for 100 in its first innings. Following on, the home team, which also benefitted from Sudip Gharami’s half-century, was at 220 for three in its second essay to be ahead by 55 runs on the penultimate day.

Odisha seamers utilized the helpful morning conditions to taste success.

Night watchman Pritam Chakraborty was run out in the second over of the day.

Sunil Roul, who bowled in good areas and made the ball to deviate, scalped Abhimanyu and Tiwary in consecutive deliveries to deal a double blow and secure three wickets.

Suryakant Pradhan also bagged three wickets as the Bengal innings folded in the first session with the host conceding a 165-run lead.

Reliable batter Anustup Majumdar, who had hurt his thumb while fielding on day two, did not bat. With Bengal already assured of a place in the quarterfinals, the team management apparently wanted to protect Majumdar prior to the knockout stage.

Following on, Bengal lost Karan Lal cheaply but Abhimanyu and Gharami (50, 75b, 9x4) laid a foundation by gathering 82 runs for the second wicket.

Roul had Sudip caught behind and trapped Suvankar Bal in front within a short interval, but Abhimanyu batted with determination and formed a crucial 103-run unbeaten partnership with Tiwary.

The two batted watchfully, rotated the strike and chose the erring deliveries to score boundaries.

Abhimanyu excelled with his timing and placement, getting runs all around the park. He played Prayas Singh for four successive fours, at mid-wicket, long-off, cover and fine-leg, as Bengal erased the deficit in the 51 st over. The opener also crossed 600 runs in the season in that over.

Tiwary, who drove and cut on the off-side to get his fours, reached his fifty towards the close of the day’s play.