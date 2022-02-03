Ranji Trophy to begin on February 10 - BCCI informs state associations

The Ranji Trophy will begin on February 10, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has informed the state associations on Thursday.

According to the email - which Sportstar has seen - the first phase of the tournament will be played between February 10 and March 15. A total of 57 matches will be played in the first half, which will continue for 34 days. The second phase will be played between May 30 and June 26.

As reported earlier by this publication, the BCCI has decided to go ahead with a pre-quarterfinal in which the top-ranked team from the plate group squares off against the bottom-ranked Elite team for a spot in the quarterfinals.

After three rounds of league matches, a total of nine teams - eight from elite and one from plate - will qualify for the knockouts.

The bottom-ranked team from the elite group will lock horns with the top-ranked team from the plate group for a one-off pre-quarterfinals. The winning team of the qualifier will reach the last-eight stage along with seven other teams. The quarterfinal draw will be released after the pre-quarters game. The league stages will be played in Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Rajkot, Gurugram, Rohtak, Delhi, Guwahati, Cuttack, Thiruvananthapuram and Chennai.

Defending champion Saurashtra has been placed in Group D, along with Mumbai, Odisha and Goa. They will play in Ahmedabad.