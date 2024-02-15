MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Bengal aims to end season on positive note

Bengal, placed sixth with 12 points from one win, two defeats and three draws, was out of the knockouts race after its consecutive losses to Mumbai and Kerala.

Published : Feb 15, 2024 18:19 IST , KOLKATA - 2 MINS READ

Y. B. Sarangi
Bengal will be keen to give its captain Manoj Tiwary a befitting farewell
Bengal will be keen to give its captain Manoj Tiwary a befitting farewell | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Bengal will be keen to give its captain Manoj Tiwary a befitting farewell | Photo Credit: PTI

Bengal will be keen to give its captain Manoj Tiwary a befitting farewell and finish a forgettable season on a positive note in its last Ranji Trophy Group-B engagement against Bihar starting at the Eden Gardens here on Friday.

Bengal, placed sixth with 12 points from one win, two defeats and three draws, was out of the knockouts race after its consecutive losses to Mumbai and Kerala. It would aim at securing a morale-boosting outright win.

Abhimanyu Easwaran, Anustup Majumdar and Tiwary, who completed 10,000 First-Class runs this season, will be among the key batters for the home side.

The return of seamer Mukesh Kumar, who was released from the Indian team to play domestic cricket, will be an advantage for the host as he will combine with an in-form Suraj Jaiswal and Mohammad Kaif in the pace department.

ALSO READ: Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Outright win over Punjab will seal quarterfinals berth for Tamil Nadu

All-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed will provide balance to the side.

“Our main aim is to finish the campaign with a victory. No doubt, it will be an emotional match for me, but I don’t want the focus to be entirely on me,” said Tiwary, who led the side to the final in the previous season.

The bottom-ranked Bihar, which has five points from three losses and as many draws, will also look to sign off the season with a heartwarming result.

Sakibul Gani and Bipin Kumar Saurabh are the leading run-getters this season, while medium pacer Veer Pratap Singh is the top-wicket-taker for Bihar.

The visitors need to raise their game to stop Bengal at its home.

Related Topics

Ranji Trophy /

Bengal /

BIHAR

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Bengal aims to end season on positive note
    Y. B. Sarangi
  2. Pakistan terminates Haris Rauf’s contract for refusing to play tests in Australia
    AP
  3. IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: My abbu watching me play for India is dream come true, says Sarfaraz after Test debut
    Ayan Acharya
  4. Indian sports news wrap, February 15
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin FC aims to capitalise against underperforming Kerala Blasters
    Sankar Narayanan EH
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Bengal aims to end season on positive note
    Y. B. Sarangi
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Outright win over Punjab will seal quarterfinals berth for Tamil Nadu
    S. Dipak Ragav
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Karnataka looks to seal quarterfinal berth against Chandigarh
    Ashwin Achal
  4. J&K’s Abid weaves magic to disarm Pondicherry in Ranji Trophy clash
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 quarterfinals qualification scenarios: Which eight teams can qualify for knockouts?
    V.S. Aravind
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Bengal aims to end season on positive note
    Y. B. Sarangi
  2. Pakistan terminates Haris Rauf’s contract for refusing to play tests in Australia
    AP
  3. IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: My abbu watching me play for India is dream come true, says Sarfaraz after Test debut
    Ayan Acharya
  4. Indian sports news wrap, February 15
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin FC aims to capitalise against underperforming Kerala Blasters
    Sankar Narayanan EH
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment