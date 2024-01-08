Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Nagwaswalla finds ‘rhythm’ at home, helps Gujarat down Tamil Nadu

Gujarat’s speedster Arzan Nagwaswalla had the perfect comeback match in the Ranji Trophy, with his seven wickets helping his team post a big win against Tamil Nadu on Monday. But more importantly, it was a landmark game for the 26-year-old in his hometown.

“It was the perfect start for me and the team. I took my 100th First-Class wicket (Pradosh Ranjan Paul in the first innings) at my home ground in front of my family and was very happy to achieve that. Then, to come again, take four wickets, and the victory was the cherry on the cake,” said Nagwaswalla.

The left-arm pacer got a big break in 2021 when he was part of the travelling reserves to England for the World Test Championship (WTC) final. But last year, he had to deal with an elbow injury that kept him out of the competition and is hoping to get back in the reckoning.

File Photo: The left-arm pacer got a big break in 2021 when he was part of the travelling reserves to England for the World Test Championship final. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena / The Hindu

“My target for the season is to play all matches and stay fit. To get back into the national set-up, I have to do well in this tournament. Knowing I am the main bowler for this team and have to give crucial breakthroughs, I need to keep coming in (hard) in all my spells,” he added.

On what he learnt during his time with the Indian team, Nagwaswalla explained, “The focus was on getting into a good bowling rhythm and then giving your full effort. Things like swinging the ball and hitting the right areas are there, but the rhythm changes daily. So if you are not there, you must work to get it.”