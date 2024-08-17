‘Tamil Nadu has abundant talent, and it’s about backing them’, says selection panel chairman Vasudeva Das

As Tamil Nadu prepares for the upcoming domestic season, starting with the Buchi Babu invitational tournament next week, the side has a fresh backroom staff for this year. Apart from the coaching set-up headed by former India pacer L. Balaji, there is also a new selection panel led by former TN cricketer K. Shri Vasudeva Das, alongside Rahil Shah, R. Srinivasan, and Suresh Kumar.

In the 2023-24 season, TN reached the semifinals of the Ranji Trophy for the first time in five years, losing to eventual champions Mumbai. In a chat with Sportstar, chairman Vasudeva Das said that the new panel will focus on building on that to take the team to the next step.

“Last year, we did well and are on the right track. So, we just want to continue that without trying to change many things. We have abundant talent, and it’s about backing them. I would like the senior established players to take more onus for the TN team’s cause,” said Vasudeva Das on his team’s plans for the 2024-25 season.

Significantly, he also headed the junior selection committee for the last three years and has a good idea of the talent pool waiting in the wings.

Some of those youngsters who have done well in age-group cricket have been selected for the Buchi Babu tournament, and the chairman feels it is an excellent opportunity for them to take advantage of it. “This tournament allows us to test our bench strength, and it is now up to the youngsters to swim in the deep end. We want to focus on consistency from the players and the team,” he said.

When asked if there are specific slots that the panel wants to focus on in the Buchi Babu tournament, Vasudeva Das said, “We do have some ideas, and it is always good to have a pool of fast bowlers or spinners. But we need to work on strategies according to our strengths and maximise it.”