MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

‘Tamil Nadu has abundant talent, and it’s about backing them’, says selection panel chairman Vasudeva Das

In the 2023-24 season, Tamil Nadu reached the semifinals of the Ranji Trophy for the first time in five years, losing to eventual champions Mumbai.

Published : Aug 17, 2024 19:48 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

S. Dipak Ragav
FILE PHOTO: Former Tamil Nadu Cricketer K. Shri Vasudeva Das.
FILE PHOTO: Former Tamil Nadu Cricketer K. Shri Vasudeva Das. | Photo Credit: PICHUMANI K/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Former Tamil Nadu Cricketer K. Shri Vasudeva Das. | Photo Credit: PICHUMANI K/The Hindu

As Tamil Nadu prepares for the upcoming domestic season, starting with the Buchi Babu invitational tournament next week, the side has a fresh backroom staff for this year. Apart from the coaching set-up headed by former India pacer L. Balaji, there is also a new selection panel led by former TN cricketer K. Shri Vasudeva Das, alongside Rahil Shah, R. Srinivasan, and Suresh Kumar. 

In the 2023-24 season, TN reached the semifinals of the Ranji Trophy for the first time in five years, losing to eventual champions Mumbai. In a chat with Sportstar, chairman Vasudeva Das said that the new panel will focus on building on that to take the team to the next step.

“Last year, we did well and are on the right track. So, we just want to continue that without trying to change many things. We have abundant talent, and it’s about backing them. I would like the senior established players to take more onus for the TN team’s cause,” said Vasudeva Das on his team’s plans for the 2024-25 season.

Significantly, he also headed the junior selection committee for the last three years and has a good idea of the talent pool waiting in the wings. 

Some of those youngsters who have done well in age-group cricket have been selected for the Buchi Babu tournament, and the chairman feels it is an excellent opportunity for them to take advantage of it. “This tournament allows us to test our bench strength, and it is now up to the youngsters to swim in the deep end. We want to focus on consistency from the players and the team,” he said.

When asked if there are specific slots that the panel wants to focus on in the Buchi Babu tournament, Vasudeva Das said, “We do have some ideas, and it is always good to have a pool of fast bowlers or spinners. But we need to work on strategies according to our strengths and maximise it.”

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Arsenal vs Wolves LIVE score, ARS 1-0 WOL, Premier League 2024-25: Havertz goal keeps Gunners ahead, match updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Vinesh Phogat India arrival Highlights: Indian wrestler leaves for her village in Haryana after landing in New Delhi
    Team Sportstar
  3. Premier League 2024-25: Slot says his Liverpool team was a joy to watch in Ipswich win
    Reuters
  4. James Milner starts record 23rd season in Premier League
    AP
  5. Indian sports wrap, August 17: Aditi exits early, Lee, Khang share lead as Olympic champion Ko lies 6th
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. ‘Tamil Nadu has abundant talent, and it’s about backing them’, says selection panel chairman Vasudeva Das
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. Buchi Babu Tournament: Ishan Kishan slams blistering century on return to red-ball cricket
    Team Sportstar
  3. Buchi Babu Invitation Cricket Tournament Round 1: Top 10 international, IPL players in action
    Team Sportstar
  4. Yere Goud replaces Shashikanth as Karnataka head coach for upcoming domestic season
    PTI
  5. Duleep Trophy 2024 squads announced: Full list of players, teams for domestic season opener; Gill, Shreyas named captains
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Arsenal vs Wolves LIVE score, ARS 1-0 WOL, Premier League 2024-25: Havertz goal keeps Gunners ahead, match updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Vinesh Phogat India arrival Highlights: Indian wrestler leaves for her village in Haryana after landing in New Delhi
    Team Sportstar
  3. Premier League 2024-25: Slot says his Liverpool team was a joy to watch in Ipswich win
    Reuters
  4. James Milner starts record 23rd season in Premier League
    AP
  5. Indian sports wrap, August 17: Aditi exits early, Lee, Khang share lead as Olympic champion Ko lies 6th
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment