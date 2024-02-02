MagazineBuy Print

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Rayudu keeps Hyderabad in driving seat against Mizoram

Hyderabad fared well with both the bat and the bowl to limit Mizoram to 199 in the first innings and then Rahul Singh and Rohit Rayudu’s partnership saw it reach 120 at the close of play.

Published : Feb 02, 2024 20:04 IST , Hyderabad - 2 MINS READ

V. V. Subrahmanyam
Rayudu, who took for wickets, also built a 104 run partnership until the end of play to keep his team in command in the Ranji Trophy match against Mizoram.
Rayudu, who took for wickets, also built a 104 run partnership until the end of play to keep his team in command in the Ranji Trophy match against Mizoram. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal / The Hindu
infoIcon

Rayudu, who took for wickets, also built a 104 run partnership until the end of play to keep his team in command in the Ranji Trophy match against Mizoram. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal / The Hindu

Hyderabad bowlers put up a fine show to bowl out Mizoram for 199 and then its batters responded well, scoring 120 for one at the close of extended play on the first day of the four-day Ranji Trophy Plate Group league match at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here on Friday.

Electing to bat, Mizoram’s batting failed to come good against a bowling attack which stuck to a decent line and length. Pacer Kartikeya Kak struck the first blow when he dismissed Andrew Vanlalhruaia in the 11th over.

Part-time off-spinner Rohit Rayudu was the lead wicket-taker picking four wickets, with three of them in as many overs just before the tea break. His bowling was a perfect example of how to bowl to the field when the pitch was not really helpful.

And Mizoram owed its modest score to useful contributions from Agni Chopra (43, 67b, 5x 4) and an aggressive K.C. Cariappa (45, 24b, 4x4, 4x6), with all four sixes coming in one over of left-arm spinner Tanay Thyagarajan.

ALSO READ: Spinners help Railways gain control over Karnataka in final session of Day 1

In reply, Hyderabad was surprised to see opener Tanmay Agarwal (6), triple centurion in the previous game, falling to a poor strike down the leg-side off left-arm pacer Mohit Jangra, caught behind in the third over of the innings.

Mizoram’s joy was short-lived as soon captain and opener G. Rahul Singh continued his fine run, looking good for his third century of the season, remaining unbeaten on 81 (81b, 10b, 1x6) at the close of play in the company of the more experienced Rohit Rayudu (25 batting, 73b,1x4).

The two put on 104 runs for the second wicket which gave the desired cushion to the home team to consolidate its grip further in the game.

