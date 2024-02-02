Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Rayudu keeps Hyderabad in driving seat against Mizoram

Hyderabad bowlers put up a fine show to bowl out Mizoram for 199 and then its batters responded well, scoring 120 for one at the close of extended play on the first day of the four-day Ranji Trophy Plate Group league match at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here on Friday.

Electing to bat, Mizoram’s batting failed to come good against a bowling attack which stuck to a decent line and length. Pacer Kartikeya Kak struck the first blow when he dismissed Andrew Vanlalhruaia in the 11th over.

Part-time off-spinner Rohit Rayudu was the lead wicket-taker picking four wickets, with three of them in as many overs just before the tea break. His bowling was a perfect example of how to bowl to the field when the pitch was not really helpful.

And Mizoram owed its modest score to useful contributions from Agni Chopra (43, 67b, 5x 4) and an aggressive K.C. Cariappa (45, 24b, 4x4, 4x6), with all four sixes coming in one over of left-arm spinner Tanay Thyagarajan.

In reply, Hyderabad was surprised to see opener Tanmay Agarwal (6), triple centurion in the previous game, falling to a poor strike down the leg-side off left-arm pacer Mohit Jangra, caught behind in the third over of the innings.

Mizoram’s joy was short-lived as soon captain and opener G. Rahul Singh continued his fine run, looking good for his third century of the season, remaining unbeaten on 81 (81b, 10b, 1x6) at the close of play in the company of the more experienced Rohit Rayudu (25 batting, 73b,1x4).

The two put on 104 runs for the second wicket which gave the desired cushion to the home team to consolidate its grip further in the game.