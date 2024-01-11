Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Kerala looks to turn the tide against bogey side Assam in challenging conditions

A frigid day welcomed Kerala cricketers here on Thursday. The sun remained under the grey slabs of clouds that glowered over the ACA stadium till the cricketers finished their practice session late in the afternoon.

The visitors have braced themselves to face the challenging conditions vastly different from the hot and sultry Alappuzha where they played their last match.

The likely seaming conditions on offer will also force a change in Kerala’s team combination, especially a beef-up in the medium pace department. N.P. Basil and Visheshwar Suresh will get a look in to assist the two senior medium pacers Basil Thampi and M.D. Nidheesh in the match against Assam which begins at the ACA stadium on Friday.

Assam has been the bogey side for Kerala this season, albeit in T20. Kerala, which lost to its North East opponent thrice in the game’s shortest format, will get a chance to turn the tide in the longer format.

However, Kerala will have to rein in its nemesis Riyan Parag and also tame the conditions to get better of the home side. The absence of Sanju Samson will put additional pressure on Sachin Baby and Rohan Prem, the two of Kerala’s most experienced batters.

“Sanju will be missed but it is up to the other batters to rise to the occasion. Conditions will be challenging but I have faith in my players and if we play to our potential we can come out good,” said Kerala coach M. Venkataramana

Assam captain Riyan Parag is in the form of his life and is raring to go after belting the second-fastest hundred in the history of the Ranji Trophy against Chhattisgarh.

The match against Kerala will be an opportunity for Riyan and his team-mates to put the stuttering start to the campaign on the right track. “The fact that we beat them thrice will be in the back of their mind and Kerala will be under more pressure than us. We just have to play to our potential. We made mistakes in our last match. We are looking for an overall improvement and we are capable of doing that,” said Riyan.