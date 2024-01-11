MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Kerala looks to turn the tide against bogey side Assam in challenging conditions

Kerala will attempt to bolster its pace department against Assam, with N.P. Basil and Visheshwar Suresh will get a look in to assist the two seniors Basil Thampi and M.D. Nidheesh.

Published : Jan 11, 2024 19:43 IST , GUWAHATI - 2 MINS READ

M. R. Praveen Chandran
FILE PHOTO: Assam captain Riyan Parag is in the form of his life and is raring to go after belting the second-fastest hundred in the history of the Ranji Trophy against Chhattisgarh.
FILE PHOTO: Assam captain Riyan Parag is in the form of his life and is raring to go after belting the second-fastest hundred in the history of the Ranji Trophy against Chhattisgarh. | Photo Credit: The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Assam captain Riyan Parag is in the form of his life and is raring to go after belting the second-fastest hundred in the history of the Ranji Trophy against Chhattisgarh. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

 

A frigid day welcomed Kerala cricketers here on Thursday. The sun remained under the grey slabs of clouds that glowered over the ACA stadium till the cricketers finished their practice session late in the afternoon.

The visitors have braced themselves to face the challenging conditions vastly different from the hot and sultry Alappuzha where they played their last match.

The likely seaming conditions on offer will also force a change in Kerala’s team combination, especially a beef-up in the medium pace department. N.P. Basil and Visheshwar Suresh will get a look in to assist the two senior medium pacers Basil Thampi and M.D. Nidheesh in the match against Assam which begins at the ACA stadium on Friday.

Assam has been the bogey side for Kerala this season, albeit in T20. Kerala, which lost to its North East opponent thrice in the game’s shortest format, will get a chance to turn the tide in the longer format.

Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

However, Kerala will have to rein in its nemesis Riyan Parag and also tame the conditions to get better of the home side. The absence of Sanju Samson will put additional pressure on Sachin Baby and Rohan Prem, the two of Kerala’s most experienced batters. 

“Sanju will be missed but it is up to the other batters to rise to the occasion. Conditions will be challenging but I have faith in my players and if we play to our potential we can come out good,” said Kerala coach M. Venkataramana

Assam captain Riyan Parag is in the form of his life and is raring to go after belting the second-fastest hundred in the history of the Ranji Trophy against Chhattisgarh.

The match against Kerala will be an opportunity for Riyan and his team-mates to put the stuttering start to the campaign on the right track. “The fact that we beat them thrice will be in the back of their mind and Kerala will be under more pressure than us. We just have to play to our potential. We made mistakes in our last match. We are looking for an overall improvement and we are capable of doing that,” said Riyan.

Related Topics

Ranji Trophy /

Kerala /

Assam /

Sanju Samson /

Riyan Parag /

Basil Thampi

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs AFG, 1st T20I LIVE Score: Afghanistan 57/3 (10); Axar removes Rahmat after Ibrahim, Gurbaz fall in quick succession
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Kerala looks to turn the tide against bogey side Assam in challenging conditions
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  3. Ministry approves Kishore Jena and Mirabai Chanu’s training in Australia and US for Paris Olympics
    PTI
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Karnataka gets Prasidh boost ahead of crucial game against Gujarat
    Ashwin Achal
  5. Rhythm Sangwan bags India’s 16th quota place in shooting for Paris 2024 Olympics
    Kamesh Srinivasan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Kerala looks to turn the tide against bogey side Assam in challenging conditions
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Karnataka gets Prasidh boost ahead of crucial game against Gujarat
    Ashwin Achal
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Andhra faces a tough task against Rahane-led Mumbai
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Depleted Tamil Nadu looks to turn fortunes around against buoyant Tripura
    Santadeep Dey
  5. Ranji Trophy: Hanuma Vihari steps down as Andhra captain
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs AFG, 1st T20I LIVE Score: Afghanistan 57/3 (10); Axar removes Rahmat after Ibrahim, Gurbaz fall in quick succession
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Kerala looks to turn the tide against bogey side Assam in challenging conditions
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  3. Ministry approves Kishore Jena and Mirabai Chanu’s training in Australia and US for Paris Olympics
    PTI
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Karnataka gets Prasidh boost ahead of crucial game against Gujarat
    Ashwin Achal
  5. Rhythm Sangwan bags India’s 16th quota place in shooting for Paris 2024 Olympics
    Kamesh Srinivasan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment