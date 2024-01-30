Ranji Trophy Points Table after Round 4, 2023/24: Vidarbha, Mumbai, Tamil Nadu, Baroda top respective groups

Here are the elite group and plate standings after four rounds of fixtures in Ranji Trophy 2023/24

POOL A

Position Team Matches Wins Losses Draws Quotient Points 1. Vidarbha 4 3 0 0 1.419 19 2. Haryana 4 2 1 2 2.043 17 3. Rajasthan 4 2 1 2 1.57 16 4. Maharashtra 4 1 1 2 1.219 11 5. Saurashtra 4 1 1 2 1.23 10 6. Services 4 0 1 3 1.415 9 7. Jharkhand 4 0 1 3 0.489 3 8. Manipur 4 0 4 0 0.234 0

POOL B

Position Team Matches Wins Losses Draws Quotient Points 1. Mumbai 4 3 1 0 1.528 20 2. Andhra 4 2 1 1 1.146 15 3. Bengal 4 1 0 3 1.582 12 4. Chhattisgarh 4 1 1 2 1.239 11 5. UP 4 1 0 3 1.207 11 6. Kerala 4 0 1 3 0.761 5 7. Bihar 4 0 1 3 0.556 5 8. Assam 4 0 3 1 0.575 1

POOL C

Position Team Matches Wins Losses Draws Quotient Points 1. Tamil Nadu 4 2 1 1 2.246 15 2. Karnataka 4 2 1 1 1.236 15 3. Gujarat 4 2 1 1 0.964 13 4. Railways 4 1 1 2 1.304 12 5. Tripura 4 1 1 2 1.415 8 6. Punjab 4 1 1 2 0.748 8 7. Goa 4 0 2 2 0.774 4 8. Chandigarh 4 0 1 3 0.225 3

POOL D

Position Team Matches Wins Losses Draws Quotient Points 1. Baroda 4 3 0 1 1.423 20 2. Madhya Pradesh 4 2 0 2 1.402 16 3. Pondicherry 4 2 2 0 0.851 12 4. J&K 4 1 0 3 0.919 11 5. Odisha 4 1 2 1 0.965 9 6. Uttarakhand 4 1 2 1 0.878 7 7. Delhi 4 1 2 1 0.835 7 8. HP 4 0 3 1 0.759 3

PLATE

Position Team Matches Wins Losses Draws Quotient Points 1. Hyderabad 4 4 0 0 6.132 28 2. Mizoram 4 2 1 1 1.092 15 3. Meghalaya 4 2 2 0 1.14 14 4. Sikkim 4 2 2 0 0.969 13 5. Nagaland 4 1 2 1 0.656 7 6. Arunachal Pradesh 4 0 4 0 0.274 0