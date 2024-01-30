Ranji Trophy Points Table after Round 4, 2023/24: Vidarbha, Mumbai, Tamil Nadu, Baroda top respective groups

Here are the elite group and plate standings after four rounds of fixtures in Ranji Trophy 2023/24
POOL A
| Position
| Team
| Matches
| Wins
| Losses
| Draws
| Quotient
| Points
| 1.
| Vidarbha
| 4
| 3
| 0
| 0
| 1.419
| 19
| 2.
| Haryana
| 4
| 2
| 1
| 2
| 2.043
| 17
| 3.
| Rajasthan
| 4
| 2
| 1
| 2
| 1.57
| 16
| 4.
| Maharashtra
| 4
| 1
| 1
| 2
| 1.219
| 11
| 5.
| Saurashtra
| 4
| 1
| 1
| 2
| 1.23
| 10
| 6.
| Services
| 4
| 0
| 1
| 3
| 1.415
| 9
| 7.
| Jharkhand
| 4
| 0
| 1
| 3
| 0.489
| 3
| 8.
| Manipur
| 4
| 0
| 4
| 0
| 0.234
| 0
POOL B
| Position
| Team
| Matches
| Wins
| Losses
| Draws
| Quotient
| Points
| 1.
| Mumbai
| 4
| 3
| 1
| 0
| 1.528
| 20
| 2.
| Andhra
| 4
| 2
| 1
| 1
| 1.146
| 15
| 3.
| Bengal
| 4
| 1
| 0
| 3
| 1.582
| 12
| 4.
| Chhattisgarh
| 4
| 1
| 1
| 2
| 1.239
| 11
| 5.
| UP
| 4
| 1
| 0
| 3
| 1.207
| 11
| 6.
| Kerala
| 4
| 0
| 1
| 3
| 0.761
| 5
| 7.
| Bihar
| 4
| 0
| 1
| 3
| 0.556
| 5
| 8.
| Assam
| 4
| 0
| 3
| 1
| 0.575
| 1
POOL C
| Position
| Team
| Matches
| Wins
| Losses
| Draws
| Quotient
| Points
| 1.
| Tamil Nadu
| 4
| 2
| 1
| 1
| 2.246
| 15
| 2.
| Karnataka
| 4
| 2
| 1
| 1
| 1.236
| 15
| 3.
| Gujarat
| 4
| 2
| 1
| 1
| 0.964
| 13
| 4.
| Railways
| 4
| 1
| 1
| 2
| 1.304
| 12
| 5.
| Tripura
| 4
| 1
| 1
| 2
| 1.415
| 8
| 6.
| Punjab
| 4
| 1
| 1
| 2
| 0.748
| 8
| 7.
| Goa
| 4
| 0
| 2
| 2
| 0.774
| 4
| 8.
| Chandigarh
| 4
| 0
| 1
| 3
| 0.225
| 3
POOL D
| Position
| Team
| Matches
| Wins
| Losses
| Draws
| Quotient
| Points
| 1.
| Baroda
| 4
| 3
| 0
| 1
| 1.423
| 20
| 2.
| Madhya Pradesh
| 4
| 2
| 0
| 2
| 1.402
| 16
| 3.
| Pondicherry
| 4
| 2
| 2
| 0
| 0.851
| 12
| 4.
| J&K
| 4
| 1
| 0
| 3
| 0.919
| 11
| 5.
| Odisha
| 4
| 1
| 2
| 1
| 0.965
| 9
| 6.
| Uttarakhand
| 4
| 1
| 2
| 1
| 0.878
| 7
| 7.
| Delhi
| 4
| 1
| 2
| 1
| 0.835
| 7
| 8.
| HP
| 4
| 0
| 3
| 1
| 0.759
| 3
PLATE
| Position
| Team
| Matches
| Wins
| Losses
| Draws
| Quotient
| Points
| 1.
| Hyderabad
| 4
| 4
| 0
| 0
| 6.132
| 28
| 2.
| Mizoram
| 4
| 2
| 1
| 1
| 1.092
| 15
| 3.
| Meghalaya
| 4
| 2
| 2
| 0
| 1.14
| 14
| 4.
| Sikkim
| 4
| 2
| 2
| 0
| 0.969
| 13
| 5.
| Nagaland
| 4
| 1
| 2
| 1
| 0.656
| 7
| 6.
| Arunachal Pradesh
| 4
| 0
| 4
| 0
| 0.274
| 0
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE